'Bhai-Behen Ka Pyar': Arjun Kapoor Shares Emotional Moments With Sister Anshula As She Cries In His Arms During Her Mehendi Ceremony |

The celebrations leading up to Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding are in full swing and every glimpse from the pre-wedding festivities has been melting hearts online. After pictures from the couple's mehendi ceremony went viral and sisters Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor treated fans to candid moments from the celebrations, Arjun Kapoor has now shared his own heartfelt photo dump, offering a closer look at the joyous family occasion.

Taking to social media, Arjun posted a series of pictures capturing special moments from the mehendi festivities with his loved ones. Among the many cheerful frames, one emotional photograph stood out. The touching image showed bride-to-be Anshula Kapoor breaking down in tears as she embraced her brother.

Arjun held his sister close in a comforting hug, capturing a heartfelt sibling moment that quickly resonated with fans. The candid photograph beautifully reflected the emotions that often accompany wedding celebrations, making it one of the most cherished moments from the festivities so far.

For the celebration, Arjun Kapoor opted for an elegant traditional look that perfectly complemented the festive setting. The actor wore a pearl-embroidered ivory kurta from Jigyam, paired with crisp white trousers. The subtle embellishments on the kurta added a refined touch, while the clean silhouette and understated styling made for a sophisticated festive ensemble.

Meanwhile, Anshula Kapoor stepped away from the conventional yellow and green palette typically associated with mehendi ceremonies and embraced a refreshing teal-blue look. The bride-to-be wore a bespoke lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta, inspired by Gujarat's centuries-old Patola weaving tradition. Rich in craftsmanship, the ensemble featured intricate thread embroidery, signature mirror work and vibrant detailing that celebrated both heritage and contemporary design.

Her blouse showcased delicate polka dot-inspired embroidery accented with ornate borders and shimmering mirror embellishments. She paired it with a voluminous matching skirt that added grandeur to the look.