Anshula Kapoor Glows As New Bride In Sindoor Red Saree For Wedding Reception: 'Celebrating This New Chapter...'

After a dreamy wedding with longtime partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6, Anshula Kapoor stepped into married life in unmistakable bridal style. Making her first public appearance as a newlywed at their cocktail reception in Mumbai on July 7, Anshula chose a stunning sindoori red ensemble that beautifully reflected the emotions of a new beginning.

Anshula Kapoor's cocktail look rooted in tradition

For the reception, Anshula skipped the conventional gown route and instead opted for a custom creation by Amit Aggarwal that transformed a pre-loved Banarasi brocade saree into a contemporary masterpiece. The original weave was carefully preserved while being reconstructed into a sculptural corset-inspired gown, allowing heritage craftsmanship to meet modern design.

The outfit featured shimmering pleated detailing across the fitted bodice, intricate floral embroidery flowing throughout the drape, and rich metallic zari borders that elevated its regal appeal. A dramatic off-shoulder neckline added a contemporary edge, while the embroidered drape and elongated train brought movement and glamour to the overall look.

Styled by Mohit Rai and Ruchi Krishna, Anshula complemented the rich red outfit with heritage-inspired jewellery from Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels. She layered an ornate kundan and pearl choker featuring a striking emerald centrepiece with matching statement earrings and antique-finish gold bangles.

Her beauty look remained elegant and polished with luminous skin, softly defined eyes enhanced by subtle shimmer, rosy cheeks and muted pink lips. A sleek centre-parted bun with hair ornaments added elegance while allowing the dramatic neckline and jewellery to remain the focus.

Why she chose sindoori red

Sharing the story behind her reception outfit on Instagram, Anshula revealed that red felt like the only colour she wanted to wear for her first evening as a married woman. "For our cocktail, I knew I wanted to wear red. It is my first evening as a married woman, celebrating this new chapter and somehow sindoori red felt like the only colour that made sense,” she wrote in the caption.

She further explained that she wanted the ensemble to represent her own journey, saying: "Starting with a Banarasi brocade sari, @amitaggarwalofficial deconstructed and reimagined it into a sculptural corseted silhouette, preserving the beauty of its original drape while transforming the pallu into a contemporary couture statement. It honoured tradition without feeling bound by it. And I think that's exactly what this entire wedding has been about. Holding on to where I come from while wholeheartedly embracing everything that's ahead."