Sonam Kapoor's Look For Anshula's Wedding Took '6 Months' To Create, Features Royal Purple Cape & Emeralds

Sonam Kapoor's look for Anshula Kapoor's wedding | Instagram

The Kapoor family has a knack for turning weddings into high-fashion affairs, and Anshula Kapoor’s intimate Mumbai celebration with longtime partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6 was no exception. While the spotlight was on the newlyweds, Sonam Kapoor grabbed eyeballs in a spectacular ensemble that blended exquisite craftsmanship, heirloom-inspired jewellery and an unforgettable statement cape.

Sonam Kapoor's show-stealing wedding look

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor along with Abhilasha Thakur, Sonam's wedding look revolved around a handcrafted purple cape custom-created by designer Anamika Khanna. According to Sonam, the elaborate piece took nearly six months to complete, which was evident through the craftsmanship.

The cape was richly adorned with intricate gold embroidery featuring elaborate paisley-inspired motifs spread across the fabric, sleeves and borders. Rather than wearing a conventional dupatta, the couture cape transformed the outfit into a regal statement while maintaining the elegance of traditional Indian dressing.

Beneath the dramatic outer layer, Sonam opted for a fluid champagne-toned ensemble featuring an asymmetrical kurta paired with a flowing sharara. The outfit was adorned with delicate floral threadwork and subtle sequin embellishments around the neckline and hem.

Sonam's jewellery reflected the same royal aesthetic. The actress layered a chunky emerald bead necklace beneath an ornate gold choker embellished with rubies and a striking sapphire centrepiece. Matching oversized jhumkas and a coordinating maang tikka completed the royal jewellery set.

Her accessories further extended to stacked bangles, statement rings and an embroidered potli bag, while traditional juttis rounded off the ethnic ensemble with effortless charm.

Keeping the focus firmly on the couture craftsmanship, Sonam chose understated beauty. She paired her face with fresh glowing makeup, subtle eye makeup and naturally toned lips, while her hair was styled in sleek, loose waves that softened the dramatic outfit.