Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava Debuts At BoF 500 Gala, Walks The Paris Red Carpet With Her Parents In Chanel Dress

Bhavitha Mandava attends BoF 500 Gala with her parents in Paris | Instagram

Paris Fashion Week brought another milestone for Bhavitha Mandava as the Indian model stepped onto the BoF 500 red carpet for the first time. Attending the BoF Class of 2026 gala on October 3, Mandava arrived at the star-studded Paris event with her parents, dressed in a Chanel look that balanced dramatic detailing with polished evening glamour.

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Bhavitha Mandava stuns in Chanel

For the occasion, Mandava donned a dress from Chanel’s Fall 2027 collection, paired with black pumps. The sleeveless midi was anything but simple, bringing together contrasting textures, embellishment and a dramatic silhouette.

The dress opened with a plunging V-neckline and a fitted upper section before transitioning into a satin-finish black peplum layer. The overlay dipped shorter at the front but extended dramatically behind her into a floor-sweeping train, adding movement to the otherwise streamlined look.

The straight-cut midi skirt added another layer of detail. Delicate botanical motifs ran across the black fabric, with pink and white floral embroidery and fine stems bringing a softer element to the outfit. The bodice and shoulders, meanwhile, were adorned with scattered silver-toned starburst embellishments.

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Rather than adding a necklace, Mandava left her neckline bare. The choice kept the plunging V-neckline clean while drawing attention to the embellishments across her shoulders. She instead chose a sculptural gold starburst ear cuff on her right ear, echoing the celestial-inspired details embroidered onto the dress.

Her beauty styling followed the same understated approach. Mandava wore her dark hair in natural-looking waves with a centre part, tucking one side behind her ear. Soft warm eyeshadow, subtle contouring and a brown-nude lip completed the makeup.

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Meet the Indian model making waves on global runway

Mandava has quickly become one of the Indian faces to watch on the international fashion circuit. Born into a Telugu-speaking family, Mandava studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad before moving to the US for a master’s degree at New York University. She entered modelling while studying, initially encouraged by the possibility of helping pay off her student debt.

Her runway debut came at Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. She went on to make history as the first Indian model to open a Chanel show and become a house ambassador, achieving the milestone at the brand’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York.

Mandava later walked for names including Christian Dior and Courrèges, while maintaining a close professional connection with Matthieu Blazy, who continued working with her after becoming Chanel’s artistic director in 2025.

Her BoF 500 debut now adds another high-profile chapter to a rapidly evolving modelling career.