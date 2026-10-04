Janhvi Kapoor Brings Desi Drama To BoF 500 In Paris With Bare-Shouldered Saree And Jewel-Adorned Blouse 

Janhvi Kapoor at BoF 500 Gala in Paris | Instagram

Leave it to Janhvi Kapoor to give the saree a Parisian fashion moment. At the BoF 500 Gala to celebrate The Class of 2026 during the Paris Fashion Week on October 3, the Bollywood actress stepped out in an off-white six-yard that paired fluid draping with an unexpected cascade of ornate gold, pearls, shells and tassels.

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Janhvi Kapoor arrives at BoF 500 in unconventional saree

For the prestigious gala, Janhvi oozed chic elegance in a custom Pankaj S Heritage creation, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The soft off-white saree featured low-slung pleating at the waist, creating a sleek, sculpted silhouette that skimmed her frame.

The pallu was where the styling took a noticeable turn. Instead of being secured traditionally over the shoulder, it fell loosely from Janhvi’s right arm and extended towards the floor. The unconventional drape left her shoulders and neckline exposed, giving the otherwise classic six-yard silhouette a more contemporary feel.

She paired the saree with a matching bustier-inspired blouse. Designed with delicate straps and a sweetheart neckline, the blouse featured fine horizontal micro-pleating that added texture without taking attention away from the drape.

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But the real focal point came from the jewellery. Janhvi skipped a conventional necklace altogether, allowing her shoulders to carry the statement. Ornate embellished shoulder pieces were draped across her arms, almost resembling decorative epaulets.

The elaborate arm adornments combined multiple strands of gold beads, pearls and sea shells, finished with dusty-pink tassels. The layered embellishments extended from the shoulders towards the wrists, creating movement around the otherwise restrained ivory-toned outfit.

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She continued the exquisite jewellery story with chunky gold ear cuffs and stacked beaded bracelets. On her left wrist, cascading shell-and-tassel detailing added another bohemian touch, tying the various elements of the look together.

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Janhvi kept her beauty look warm and sun-kissed, complementing the neutral palette of her outfit. Her makeup featured defined brows, softly matte eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks and a high-glow highlight. A muted brown-nude lip completed the look without competing with the intricate jewellery.

For her hair, she opted for a clean, centre-parted low bun. The sleek hairstyle created a sharp contrast against the softer textures of the saree, shells, pearls and tassels, keeping the overall look polished.