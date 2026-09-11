Kaan Chains Are Back! How To Style This Traditional Ear Accessory For Upcoming Festive Season

If there's one jewellery detail capable of making a familiar festive look feel instantly more elaborate, it’s the kaan chain. Traditionally used to support the weight of heavy earrings by connecting them to the hair or upper ear, the accessory is stepping out from the bridal jewellery box and becoming a style statement in its own right.

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, Diwali coming up and the winter wedding season not far behind, this is the perfect time to bring the kaan chain back into your jewellery rotation.

The best part? You don't need to wait for your wedding day to wear one. From delicate single chains to dramatic multi-layered versions, there is a style for almost every festive mood.

The classic single chain

Start with the easiest version: a fine gold chain running from the earring towards the hair. It works beautifully with a traditional jhumka, chandbali or oversized stud without making the look feel too heavy. You can also style chains with delicate, understated elements that add to the overall elegance. For Ganesh Chaturthi, pair it with a silk saree or a simple kurta set and keep the rest of your jewellery minimal. A sleek bun or low braid lets the chain remain visible.

Pearl-detailed kaan chains

For a softer, more romantic finish, choose a chain decorated with tiny pearls. The delicate detailing works especially well with pastel sarees, organza drapes and lightweight lehengas. You can match the pearls to your earrings or deliberately contrast them with kundan or gold jewellery for a more layered effect.

Kundan and polki chains

Heading to a wedding? This is where you can turn up the drama. Kundan, polki or stone-studded kaan chains paired with equally elaborate jhumkas create a regal, almost heirloom-like effect. Keep the hairstyle pulled back so the jewellery frames the face rather than disappearing into your hair. With a heavy necklace already in the picture, let the earrings and kaan chain be the main focus.

Multi-tiered chains

If subtle isn't your thing, try a cascading design with two or three strands. These create movement around the ear and work particularly well with statement earrings. Style them with a monochrome saree or a relatively clean lehenga so the layered jewellery gets its moment. This also makes a strong option for a sangeet or reception look.

The floral version

Floral motifs bring a festive softness to the accessory. Think tiny flowers, leaves or petal-inspired details attached to a fine chain. These look beautiful with traditional silk sarees, shararas and anarkalis, especially when paired with fresh flowers in the hair.

Match it to your jewellery

The trick to wearing kaan chains without looking overdone is balance. If your earrings are already ornate, choose a finer chain. If the earrings are simple, a more detailed kaan chain can add the drama. And if you're wearing a statement necklace, consider keeping the ear jewellery as your sole hero piece. After all, the modern festive jewellery mood is increasingly about choosing one standout detail rather than wearing everything at once.

Whether it's a tiny pearl chain for Diwali, a classic gold version for Ganpati or an elaborate polki design for a winter wedding, the kaan chain is proof that sometimes the smallest jewellery detail can completely change a look.