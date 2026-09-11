Princess Diana's Iconic 'Revenge Dress' From 1994 Goes Under The Hammer With £220,000 Estimate

Princess Diana’s 1994 revenge dress goes for auction | Image Courtesy: Sotheby’s

Princess Diana had a way of turning a fashion moment into something much bigger than clothes, and her legendary black "revenge dress" remains one of the clearest examples. Now, the dress that became synonymous with one of the most closely watched chapters of her life is heading back to the auction block, nearly three decades after it was last sold.

Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' goes for auction

The iconic black silk evening dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian will be offered by Sotheby’s on December 9 during its Luxury Week in New York. As per reports, the piece is estimated to fetch up to £220,000 (US$298,110). Before reaching the auction, it will make its first public appearance at Sotheby’s in London during Fashion Week in September, followed by exhibitions in Hong Kong and Geneva.

According to Sotheby’s, the dress was previously sold at auction in 1997, although the auction house has not disclosed further details about that sale.

For Morgane Halimi, head of fashion at Sotheby’s, the significance of the dress goes well beyond its design. "On her own terms, Princess Diana turned the dress into one of the most powerful messages she ever made, during one of the most scrutinised and emotionally charged episodes of her life,” she said.

Halimi also described how the moment changed the way fashion could be viewed, adding that it "gave licence to anyone, but especially women, to use fashion beyond adornment and much more intentionally and meaningfully: as a shield, a weapon or both."

Princess Diana's black 'revenge dress' | Image Courtesy: Sotheby’s

The night that made it famous

Diana donned the Stambolian creation in June 1994 when she arrived at London’s Serpentine Gallery for a fundraising dinner. The timing made the appearance particularly headline-making.

At the time, Diana and the then Prince Charles had been separated for almost two years, although they were not yet divorced. That same evening, Charles was widely expected to address his infidelity during a nationally televised interview. Against that backdrop, Diana stepped out in a dress that immediately commanded attention.

The design itself was far from conventional. Crafted in black silk, it featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, an asymmetric hemline and a dramatic chiffon train. Rather than opting for a more traditional evening silhouette, Diana's choice projected confidence and independence at a moment when public scrutiny surrounding her personal life was intense.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Interestingly, the decision to wear it was reportedly made at the last minute. According to a later documentary, Diana had initially put aside a more traditional Valentino outfit before choosing the Stambolian dress instead.

Her former stylist Anna Harvey recalled the intention behind the switch, saying to Vogue, “She wanted to look a million dollars. And she did.”

The result was a fashion moment that has endured long after the evening itself. Nearly 30 years after the dress was last auctioned, its return to the market gives collectors another chance to own a piece of one of Diana’s most recognisable style statements.