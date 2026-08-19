Princess Diana's Brother To Reveal TRUTH About Her Life & Tragic Death In New Book 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister'

Three decades after Princess Diana’s death, her story is once again returning to the spotlight, this time through the memories of someone who knew her long before she became one of the world’s most famous women. Her brother, Charles Spencer, is preparing to share his personal account of Diana’s life, including the final week before her death, in a new book titled Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

Swan Song: Diana, My Sister | Image Courtesy: Penguin Random House

Swan Song: Diana, My Sister

Published by Penguin Random House, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister is set to be released in the United Kingdom on September 22, 2026, coinciding with the 30th anniversary year of Diana’s death.

Diana died on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36, after sustaining severe internal injuries in a high-speed car crash in Paris. Her death became the subject of intense public attention and enduring conspiracy theories, while countless books and accounts have since explored different aspects of her life.

Spencer’s book, however, is positioned as a more intimate account, drawing on his own memories of Diana and the days surrounding her death.

Charles Spencer says he wants to ‘tell the truth’ about Diana

According to Spencer, the approaching anniversary brought a fresh wave of requests for interviews about his sister. Rather than repeatedly responding to outside organisations, he decided to put his own memories and thoughts on record.

“This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time,” said the ninth Earl Spencer in a statement, as reported by AFP.

For Spencer, the book is also about presenting Diana through the eyes of someone who knew her personally, rather than simply revisiting the public image surrounding the Princess of Wales.

While the title may immediately draw attention to Diana’s tragic death, Spencer has described the book as an effort to tell her story from his own perspective.

“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral. As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way,” said Spencer.

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Book focuses on Diana’s legacy

While details of the revelations in the book remain limited, its focus on Diana’s life and the week leading up to her fatal accident is likely to attract considerable attention.

Beyond the circumstances surrounding her death, Spencer hopes the book will help younger readers understand the woman behind the globally recognised royal image.

“I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel, after reading this, that they ‘get’ who she really was: a one-off, dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt, who gave life a hell of a go, and left the world a far better place, despite exiting the stage while still so young,” said Spencer.