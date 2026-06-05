Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Turns Author With His First Book 'The Second Orbit'

After making history as the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is ready to share his extraordinary journey with the world. From navigating years of intense training to carrying the aspirations of an entire nation into space, Shukla is now bringing his story to bookshelves with his debut memoir, The Second Orbit: Belief of a Man… Dreams of 1.4 Billion Hearts.

All about Shubhanshu Shukla's space memoir

Scheduled for release on June 25, the book promises to offer readers a deeply personal look at the man behind one of India's most celebrated space missions. While the world watched the historic milestone unfold, Shukla's memoir aims to reveal the lesser-known realities that came before it — the sacrifices, uncertainty, discipline, and determination required to reach the stars.

Published by Penguin Random House India, The Second Orbit goes beyond being a conventional space memoir. Instead of focusing solely on the thrill of space travel, the book explores the mental and emotional resilience needed to pursue an ambitious dream against all odds.

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Readers can expect an insider's account of the astronaut selection process, the demanding years of preparation, and life aboard the International Space Station. The memoir also reflects on what it meant to become the first Indian to dock at and visit the ISS, a milestone that reignited India's human spaceflight legacy more than four decades after Rakesh Sharma made history in 1984.

According to the publisher, the book is ultimately a story about belief, learning to move forward despite fear, embracing challenges, and carrying the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians beyond Earth's atmosphere. It is positioned not just as a space narrative but as an inspiring account of perseverance, self-confidence, and personal growth.

Currently based in Bengaluru, Shukla is also among the four astronaut-designates selected for India's ambitious Indian Space Research Organisation-led Gaganyaan Mission. The mission, expected around 2027, aims to send Indian astronauts into low-Earth orbit and safely bring them back, marking a major step in India's space ambitions.