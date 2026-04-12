Actor & Author Maulik Pancholy On Blending Comedy, Crime And Audio Storytelling

Maulik Pancholy explores comedy and mystery through innovative audio storytelling | File Photo

Audible has consistently delivered compelling audiobooks, podcasts, and original content. Among its standout offerings is Murder at the Patel Motel, a scripted comedy podcast created in collaboration with Broadway Video Enterprises. The series cleverly blends sharp humour with the intrigue of a classic murder mystery.

A comic take on murder mystery

Written by Maulik Pancholy along with co-writers Zackary Grady and Achilles Stamatelaky, the show channels an Agatha Christie-style whodunnit with a comic twist. Pancholy also stars in the series, voicing Milan Patel, alongside a stellar cast including Poorna Jagannathan, Anna Camp, and Karan Soni.

Pancholy is widely recognised for his roles as Jonathan in 30 Rock, Sanjay in Weeds, and as the voice of Baljeet in Phineas and Ferb. His screen credits also include The Good Fight, The Good Wife, and Whitney. Beyond acting, he is an acclaimed children’s author—his book The Best at It earned a Stonewall Honor, while Nikhil Out Loud was praised for its sensitive exploration of identity and courage.

Pancholy speaks about Murder at the Patel Motel, and much more.

From ideation to the writing process and its evolution into a podcast, what went into the making of Murder at the Patel Motel?

Murder at the Patel Motel, a ten-episode Audible Original, is a comedy murder mystery about Milan Patel. He’s a high-end event planner in New York City who goes home to Montana to visit his parents at their family-run motel. But when his father ends up dead in the motel swimming pool, what was meant to be a quick trip becomes Milan’s worst nightmare, as he races to solve his father’s murder while confronting the past he tried to leave behind.

"I'm always surprised by how few people know about the phenomenon of Patel motels in the US. Around 50% of motels in the U.S. are owned by Indian Americans, and most owners have the last name “Patel.” I always thought a Patel motel would make a great setting for a series. I also wanted to create a show about a complicated Indian-American family with a lead, gay character at the centre. We rarely get to see that in American media. At its heart, this is a story about returning home. It asks the question: can you become your true self without facing your past head-on?"

What made you choose the podcast format and Audible as the service to bring it to life?

The audio format is perfectly suited for this story. We were able to create an immersive soundscape of rural Montana, blended with a delicious, Indian-inspired score. Our fantastic sound designer, Daniel Brunelle, builds tension, mystery, and comedy through smart sound cues and tight editing.

"I originally approached Broadway Video with this idea, and I was thrilled that they responded so effusively to it. We then partnered with Audible to produce the series, and I'm glad we did. Audible is home to the highest quality of audio storytelling. As a company, they were supportive of my vision as a creator. They allowed us to push the boundaries of the genre. Murder at the Patel Motel not only has a rich family story at its heart, but it also balances a fine line between comedy and mystery."

What was the experience like working with incredible names on this project?

Many of the actors in this project were already good friends, and I was ecstatic that they so eagerly jumped on board. Anna (Camp) and I had worked on a movie together, and I've known folks like Murray Bartlett, Poorna, Karan, and even Padma Lakshmi for years. And for the actors I didn’t know personally, all of them were people whose work I greatly admire. I still pinch myself when I think about the cast we pulled together. The recording sessions were such a joy. Every single actor brought their A-game and their whole hearts to this.

Was it creatively challenging to develop a show for audio, considering that you rely solely on sound to connect with listeners, without the support of visuals?

One thing that quickly became apparent as we started to write this show is just how visually most of us process the world—which I imagine reflects the sheer quantity of television and film we consume as a culture. Zackary and Achilles have written very successful series in the audio space before, so having their perspective was helpful. The very cool thing about sound is that it can be quite intimate. It was exciting to tap into that sense as we wrote. Footsteps down a hallway, a key turning in a lock, or a subtle shift in someone’s voice can tell a very nuanced story. Part of the thrill became making the world three-dimensional without relying on visuals at all.

How are podcasts and audiobooks reshaping the way creators connect with audiences today?

In audio, your imagination can be unlimited. It has a vast reach—Audible is available in many countries and languages. You can consume audio in non-traditional ways, like on the subway, in your car, or while taking a walk. Apart from this audio series, I also voiced the audiobooks for my first two novels. And it’s been gratifying to hear from people who don’t necessarily love to read but have still been able to experience my books because of audio. It’s an exciting space to be a creator in.