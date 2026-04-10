Mumbai This Weekend: Karan Aujla Concert, Neapolitan Food Festival, Stand-Up Comedy & More

If your weekend plans are still up in the air, consider this your sign to step out. Mumbai is buzzing with everything from high-energy concerts and hip-hop festivals to immersive art shows and indulgent food experiences. Whether you're in the mood to dance, dine, laugh, or soak in some culture, this weekend’s lineup has something for every vibe.
Karan Aujla Live In Mumbai
Punjabi music fans, this one’s big. Karan Aujla is bringing his P-Pop Culture Tour to the city with a power-packed set featuring his biggest hits. Expect an electric crowd, high-octane beats, and a full-blown concert experience.
When: April 12, 6 PM onwards
Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse
A Taste Of Naples At Grand Hyatt
Food lovers can indulge in a curated Southern Italian showcase at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Featuring Chef Valerio Mandile, the menu dives deep into authentic Neapolitan flavours, from handmade pastas to rich, slow-cooked mains.
When: April 12
Where: Celini, Grand Hyatt
Mehek – A Contemporary Kathak Experience
At Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, celebrated dancers Aditi Mangaldas and Aakash Odedra present Mehek, an emotionally layered performance blending classical Kathak with contemporary storytelling.
When: April 11, 7:30 PM
Where: Grand Theatre, NMACC, BKC
Stand-Up Night With Sharon Verma
Looking for laughs? Sharon Verma brings her edgy and relatable stand-up special, Weak Independent Woman, a witty take on life, chaos, and everything in between.
When: April 12, 7 PM onwards
Where: Rangsharda Auditorium
ShowKeen Art Exhibition
Art enthusiasts can explore ShowKeen, a curated showcase by AstaGuru Auction House featuring works from legends like S. H. Raza and M. F. Husain, alongside contemporary names.
When: April 11–12
Where: Nehru Centre, Worli
Simba Uproar 2026
Hip-hop takes centre stage at Simba Uproar, a large-scale festival celebrating music and street culture. Catch performances by KRSNA, Sambata, and Dhanji.
When: April 11, 4 PM onwards
Where: MMRDA Grounds
Priya Dutt’s Art Exhibition
Artist Priya Dutt steps into the art world with her latest showcase at The Colour Collective Exhibit, inspired by nature and vibrant storytelling.
When: April 10–11
Where: IFBE, Ballard Estate