 Mumbai This Weekend: Karan Aujla Concert, Neapolitan Food Festival, Stand-Up Comedy & More
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Mumbai This Weekend: Karan Aujla Concert, Neapolitan Food Festival, Stand-Up Comedy & More

Mumbai’s weekend scene is packed with action, from Karan Aujla’s live concert and Simba Uproar hip-hop festival to art exhibitions and Italian culinary experiences. With performances at NMACC, stand-up comedy gigs, and curated showcases across the city, there’s no shortage of things to do for music lovers, foodies, and culture enthusiasts alike.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, April 10, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
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If your weekend plans are still up in the air, consider this your sign to step out. Mumbai is buzzing with everything from high-energy concerts and hip-hop festivals to immersive art shows and indulgent food experiences. Whether you're in the mood to dance, dine, laugh, or soak in some culture, this weekend’s lineup has something for every vibe.

Karan Aujla Live In Mumbai

Punjabi music fans, this one’s big. Karan Aujla is bringing his P-Pop Culture Tour to the city with a power-packed set featuring his biggest hits. Expect an electric crowd, high-octane beats, and a full-blown concert experience.

When: April 12, 6 PM onwards

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse

A Taste Of Naples At Grand Hyatt

Food lovers can indulge in a curated Southern Italian showcase at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Featuring Chef Valerio Mandile, the menu dives deep into authentic Neapolitan flavours, from handmade pastas to rich, slow-cooked mains.
When: April 12

Where: Celini, Grand Hyatt

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Mehek – A Contemporary Kathak Experience

At Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, celebrated dancers Aditi Mangaldas and Aakash Odedra present Mehek, an emotionally layered performance blending classical Kathak with contemporary storytelling.

When: April 11, 7:30 PM

Where: Grand Theatre, NMACC, BKC

Stand-Up Night With Sharon Verma

Looking for laughs? Sharon Verma brings her edgy and relatable stand-up special, Weak Independent Woman, a witty take on life, chaos, and everything in between.

When: April 12, 7 PM onwards

Where: Rangsharda Auditorium

ShowKeen Art Exhibition

Art enthusiasts can explore ShowKeen, a curated showcase by AstaGuru Auction House featuring works from legends like S. H. Raza and M. F. Husain, alongside contemporary names.

When: April 11–12

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli

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Simba Uproar 2026

Hip-hop takes centre stage at Simba Uproar, a large-scale festival celebrating music and street culture. Catch performances by KRSNA, Sambata, and Dhanji.

When: April 11, 4 PM onwards

Where: MMRDA Grounds

Priya Dutt’s Art Exhibition

Artist Priya Dutt steps into the art world with her latest showcase at The Colour Collective Exhibit, inspired by nature and vibrant storytelling.

When: April 10–11

Where: IFBE, Ballard Estate

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