BTS Breaks The Internet With ARIRANG World Tour 2026! 7 Members Perform Under Rain At Goyang Stadium – WATCH

The wait is finally over, and how! K-pop legendary boy group Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, is back on the global stage, and they’ve kicked off their much-awaited ARIRANG World Tour 2026 in the most unforgettable way possible. Think thunderous cheers, a rain-soaked stadium, and all seven members performing together after years, it’s the kind of comeback that gives you chills.

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BTS' rain-soaked, electrifying concert

The tour opened at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on April 9, where thousands of ARMY gathered despite the pouring rain. And honestly, the weather only added to the drama. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook delivered a high-energy performance that proved they’re stronger than ever.

From fresh tracks off their new album ARIRANG like “Body to Body,” “Hooligan,” “SWIM,” and “2.0,” to iconic hits like “Run BTS,” “Fake Love,” “Mic Drop,” “Butter,” and “Dynamite,” the 23-song setlist was a perfect mix of nostalgia and new-era BTS.

What made it even more special? This marked one of their first full-scale live performances together after completing mandatory military service (nearly 4-hour hiatus), making the moment feel emotional, powerful, and long overdue.

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Inside the massive ARIRANG World Tour

This isn't just a tour; it’s a global takeover. BTS is set to perform a whopping 81 shows across 34 cities, running from April 2026 to March 2027.

After their opening shows in South Korea, the group heads to Tokyo Dome before kicking off an extensive North American leg with stops in cities like Tampa, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Toronto, and Chicago, wrapping up with a four-night finale in Los Angeles.

And that's not all; Europe, South America, and Australia are also on the map, with more locations expected to be announced soon.

How can Indian fans watch?

While India isn't part of the tour (yet), there’s still good news for desi ARMY. Fans can catch the live concert experience through special screenings in cinemas, thanks to PVR INOX.

Following the success of previous BTS concert screenings, the ARIRANG tour will be streamed across 20+ cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, and more.

Mark your calendars:

April 11, 2026 – Live from Goyang

April 18, 2026 – Live from Tokyo

So even if you’re not at the stadium, you won’t miss out on the magic.