BTS Is Officially Back! Iconic K-Pop Band Returns With Full-English Song 'SWIM' After 4 Years – Watch Music Video

BTS is back — and the world is not ready

The seven are finally, officially, and undeniably back. After nearly four years of solo projects, military service, and an ARMY holding its collective breath, BTS dropped their fifth studio album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026, and with it, the music video for the title track SWIM, which is a full-english song.

Check out the SWIM music video below:

Shot in Lisbon, the clip sees RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook as voyagers navigating the waves of life, a fitting metaphor for a group that has weathered one of the longest hiatuses in K-pop history and come out the other side still standing, still swimming.

The album's name is no accident either: 'Arirang' is one of Korea's most iconic traditional folk songs, a symbol of resilience and identity, and BTS are leaning into that symbolism hard. As HYBE put it, ARIRANG "captures BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea."

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