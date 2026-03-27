BTS: The Return Documentary Review- From Los Angeles To South Korea, The Making Of ARIRANG Is More Than A Comeback

BTS: The Return Documentary Review |

Title: BTS: The Return

Director: Bao Nguyen

Cast: RM (Kim Nam-joon), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), SUGA (Min Yoon-gi), J-hope (Jung Ho-seok), Jimin (Park Ji-min), V (Kim Tae-hyung), and Jung Kook (Jeon Jung-kook)

Where: Netflix

Runtime: 1 hour 33 minutes

Rating: *** 1/2

From take to cut, BTS: The Return captures everything in between. After a four-year hiatus, the seven members, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook, finally reunite on stage for their album Arirang. From Korea to America to India, fans everywhere vibed to their new tracks; Arirang, Body to Body, SWIM, and more. But what looks vibrant and celebratory on the surface tells a deeper, more complex story underneath. This Netflix documentary feels like a treat for longtime BTS fans, as well as those just beginning to explore their music, whether you've looped Arirang (LIVE) or simply heard the buzz. However, it may not resonate the same way with viewers unfamiliar with K-pop or the BTS ARMY.

BTS: The Return Documentary

Raw and authentic- that’s how a documentary should feel, and that’s exactly what BTS: The Return delivers. Soon after completing their military service, all seven members came together in Los Angeles for two months to create their album. Without taking a break after nearly a year and a half of duty, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook chose to live under one roof, brainstorming ideas and building something meaningful from scratch.

What initially feels fun and nostalgic soon turns into something more demanding. RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook, who were discharged later in June 2025, step straight into a routine that feels far from the freedom artists are often associated with. The group begins with enthusiasm, but as days pass, the pressure builds; will they finish on time, will the songs resonate, will the audience still connect after such a long hiatus? Above all, the monotony of waking up, exercising, working, and sleeping starts to weigh on them.

Yet, what keeps them going is sheer determination. BTS: The Return focuses on the countless takes and retakes behind every rap and melody, showing the effort that goes into perfecting each verse. At the same time, it doesn’t shy away from lighter moments, the group swimming together to find inspiration for SWIM, or unwinding over Soju and heartfelt late-night conversations. It’s not just about hard work; it’s about the balance that keeps them grounded.

The documentary also embraces the messiness of the creative process. Back in Korea, as they move into post-production with their team at HYBE, decisions about the album title, track order, and overall direction lead to disagreements. But this is where their growth shows. Suga describes the process as a “great suffering,” yet there’s a new perspective- "Now, if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out.” Instead of forcing ideas, they learn to redirect their energy.

Beyond the music, the film captures how each member reflects on fame and identity. Jimin opens up about becoming more introverted over time, while Jung Kook admits that “intense level of fame can be a lot to carry.” These moments add a quiet depth, reminding viewers of the human side behind the global phenomenon.

Why did BTS name their album Arirang?

For a global audience, the documentary thoughtfully explains the cultural weight behind the name. Arirang is often considered Korea’s unofficial national anthem, with roots going back centuries. BTS, who often call themselves the “kids of Korea,” reinterpret it to express a sense of longing. “Ari” translates to something “charming” or “beautiful,” while “rang” signifies “longing”; together forming "longing for the beautiful people we love."

The documentary also highlights their growth, not just as artists, but as individuals. From their debut in 2013 to preparing for 2026, each member reflects on who they were and who they’ve become. There’s a clear sense of maturity now, yet they hold on to the charm that first defined them.

Music

One of the standout moments is the raw, pre-concert version of SWIM. It feels unpolished in the best way, and before you know it, you’re caught humming along- "Swim, Swim, water falling off your skin…"

FPJ Verdict

Netflix's BTS: The Return gets 3.5/5 stars as the documentary is less about a comeback and more about everything it takes to get there. But it may not strike the same chord with those unfamiliar with BTS or their album Arirang.