Karan Aujla Concert Controversy: Organisers Issue Clarification After Announcing Free Mumbai Show For March 3 Attendees On April 12

Punjabi singer-songwriter Karan Aujla announced a special return concert in Mumbai titled ‘Karan Aujla P-POP Culture India Tour – Mumbai 2.0’, scheduled to take place on April 12. The announcement comes weeks after controversy erupted following his Holi-themed concert in the city.

The organisers have confirmed that all fans who purchased tickets for the March 3 concert will receive complimentary access to the new show, which will be held as a nighttime event. The earlier concert took place at the MMRDA Grounds and reportedly drew nearly 15,000 attendees.

According to the organisers, the decision to return with another concert was made after reviewing audience feedback from the Holi event.

Sharing a message for fans, Aujla said, “Mumbai has always shown me incredible love, and this concert is dedicated to my day ones! I want every fan to know they are valued, acknowledged and respected. For everyone who came out to celebrate with us, we’re coming back to create magic again and this time it’s going to be one wild party. Big shoutout to my brothers Team Innovation for doing this.”

Organisers Respond To Backlash

The announcement comes amid backlash from attendees who had criticised the March 3 event over alleged mismanagement, extreme heat, and crowd safety concerns. Some fans also claimed that several people fainted during the daytime concert.

Addressing the controversy, promoter Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder of Team Innovation, said the return concert was meant as a gesture of gratitude toward fans.

He stated, “After reviewing and acknowledging the audience feedback, we felt the most meaningful way to respond was with a gesture of gratitude to the fans. Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 is designed as a fan appreciation concert dedicated to those who supported the tour’s Mumbai debut. At Team Innovation, we take active ownership of the audience experience and remain committed to continuously raising the bar for live entertainment in India.”

The organisers also issued a detailed clarification about several allegations surrounding the event.

Siddhesh Kudtarkar, Co-Founder of Team Innovation, said, "We would like to clarify certain aspects that have not been accurately represented. The concert was conceived and promoted as a daytime Holi-themed festival at an open-ground venue, and the format, timing and venue environment were clearly communicated across all ticketing and promotional platforms prior to purchase. The weather conditions on the day affected not only fans but also the artist and the on-ground operational teams, as these are natural factors beyond our control. Based on security monitoring, no stampede or crowd-safety incidents were recorded and the venue operated within planned capacity in a safe manner."

He further added, "Drinking water was available for purchase at multiple designated counters across the venue. We intentionally didn’t factor in complimentary hydration centres which is a norm at all our events given the nature of Holi celebrations where water is often used for non-consumption activities. The non-service of alcohol was due to a directive issued by state authorities applicable across Maharashtra and not specific to this event, and guests who had purchased lounge access where beverage service formed part of the hospitality package were issued a 25 per cent refund. All operational decisions were taken in accordance with the event concept, regulatory guidelines and venue infrastructure.”

Free Access For Original Ticket Holders

Fans who attended the March 3 concert will receive complimentary tickets for the April 12 show. Fresh tickets will be sent to the same mobile number or email ID used during the original purchase and will appear in the user profile on the District by Zomato app. Wristbands for entry will be collected at the venue box office.

The ticket categories for returning attendees will also be adjusted accordingly. General admission and VIP ticket holders will receive Silver category access, while Fan Zone ticket holders will receive Gold access. Those who had purchased P Pop Pit or King of Good Times Lounge passes will retain the same categories, including the hospitality benefits originally promised.

Limited Tickets For New Buyers

While the concert primarily aims to accommodate previous attendees, a limited number of tickets will also be released for new buyers via District by Zomato.

Ticket prices for new buyers start at Rs 2,999 for Silver, Rs 6,999 for Gold, Rs 29,999 for P Pop Pit, and Rs 14,999 for the King of Good Times Lounge.

Fans attending the concert have been advised to arrive between 5 pm and 7:30 pm and carry their QR codes along with a valid government ID for verification.