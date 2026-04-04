Karan Aujla India Tour 2026: Tauba Tauba Singer's Lucknow & Ludhiana Shows CANCELLED After Mumbai Concert Row

Karan Aujla Cancels 2 Tour Shows | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who is currently on his P-Pop Culture India Tour, recently performed in Kolkata on April 3 after kicking off the tour with a powerful show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on February 28. He later performed in Mumbai on March 3 at the MMRDA Grounds as part of a special Holi Edition concert, where he faced massive backlash from attendees. Fans alleged poor management, a near stampede-like situation, and several people fainting in the scorching afternoon heat.

Karan Aujla Lucknow & Ludhiana Shows Cancelled

Amid the controversy, Aujla's upcoming shows in Lucknow (April 10) and Ludhiana (April 12) have now been cancelled. However, his Jaipur concert scheduled for April 5 remains unchanged, and he is set to perform at JECC Ground. While Aujla has not issued any official statement yet, the District App, where tickets for the tour were listed, no longer shows the Lucknow and Ludhiana events, confirming their cancellation.

'Ludhiana Show Cancelled Due To Logistical Difficulties'

Meanwhile, a screenshot circulating on Reddit also shows District reportedly confirming the development while replying to a fan’s comment, "Hi there, we regret to inform you that the Karan Aujla P-Pop Culture India Tour - Ludhiana on April 10 has been cancelled due to logistical difficulties. Refunds have been initiated and will reflect in your original mode of payment within 5-7 business days. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

Mumbai 2.0 Show Announced After Backlash

After facing backlash over his Mumbai concert, Karan announced a new show in the city titled Mumbai 2.0, scheduled for an April 12 night slot at Mahalaxmi Race Course following the controversy.

The singer was originally set to perform in Ludhiana on the same date, but that show now stands cancelled.