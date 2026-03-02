Karan Aujla Clears Auto Driver's ₹17,000 Pending Fine In Mumbai, Pays Another ₹5,000 After Second Driver Asks For Help- VIDEO

Karan Aujla Pays Auto Drivers' Fines In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who kickstarted his P-Pop Culture India Tour on February 28 with a powerful performance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, set the stage on fire with his electrifying act. Currently in Mumbai for the India leg of the tour, he is set to perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 3 as part of the special Holi Edition concerts. During a casual auto ride through the streets of Mumbai, his auto was stopped by police, and the unexpected moment is now grabbing attention.

Karan Aujla Pays Auto Drivers' Fines In Mumbai

The video shared by British-Sikh filmmaker Sanvir Singh on his Instagram handle shows Aujla offering to clear Rs 17,000 of the auto driver's fine after police stopped the auto in which Karan was travelling. The singer instructed his team members to settle the fine in the unexpected moment. Later, another auto driver approached Karan and requested help in clearing his fine as well. Responding to the plea, the singer agreed to contribute Rs 5,000, leaving the driver overjoyed.

"These guys going to love me, we are paying everybody's fine here," Aujla was heard saying.

Check out the video:

Later, the second driver hugged Karan in gratitude. The singer also jokingly advised the auto driver to avoid getting fined again, saying there might not always be someone to clear his penalties. Meanwhile, fans who spotted Karan gathered around him and clicked pictures, making the moment even more memorable.

'Suddenly, I Am City's Favourite'

At the end of the video, Karan playfully remarked, "Suddenly, I’m the city's favourite… Yo! That’s sick," acknowledging the warm response from fans and locals.

Karan Aujla India Tour Dates

The India leg of Aujla's tour will proceed with performances in Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), and Bengaluru (March 29). In April, he is scheduled to perform in Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10), and Ludhiana (April 12).