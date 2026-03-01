Karan Aujla Gets Emotional On Stage As Fan Gifts Him Portrait Featuring His Parents During Delhi Concert; Watch Video

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla had an emotional moment during his Delhi concert when a fan surprised him with a special painting. The artwork featured Aujla along with his parents, and the heartfelt gesture left the singer visibly moved on stage.

A video from the concert has now surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of the touching exchange. In the clip, Aujla is seen standing on stage as the framed painting is handed to him.

He looks at it for several moments, quietly taking it in, before becoming emotional. The singer appeared teary-eyed as he continued to gaze at the frame, clearly overwhelmed by the gift.

Take a look at the video here:

After composing himself, Aujla thanked the fan who presented the painting and interacted warmly with them in front of the audience. In a sweet gesture, he also signed an autograph on the frame.

He then returned the painting to the fan and said in Punjabi, "Go, take my mom and dad's photo at your home."

The concert, titled “P-POP Culture India Tour 2026”, was held on Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Colony. The event reportedly drew a massive crowd of spectators, making it one of the biggest live shows in the capital this year. The event reportedly attracted more than 75,000 attendees, marking one of the largest single-day concert turnouts in India and the biggest ever for a Punjabi artist.

The evening kicked off with a high-energy set by DJ Chetas, creating a charged atmosphere before Aujla made a dramatic entrance through a pop-up lift on stage. Later in the show, the singer thrilled the crowd by riding a zipline across the stadium.

After a grand opening in Delhi, the tour is set to travel to 11 additional cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, several other videos have also been shared online, accusing the organisers of mismanagement during the concert.