Karan Aujla Delhi Concert Chaos: Attendees Call Out 'Pathetic Management'- Watch VIDEO

Delhi is buzzing as Karan Aujla takes over Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but chaos greets fans even before the concert begins. To prevent mismanagement and chaos at the venue, Delhi police had issued traffic advisories well in advance. However, reports and videos from attendees suggest that disorder still erupted outside the stadium.

One user uploaded a video, saying, "Pathetic event management by @district_india for Karan Aujla, Delhi concert." The user added that people were left waiting for hours and bands were not issued. Expressing frustration, they claimed, "Literally paid 6k for DOGSHIT," and questioned the organisers, "How tf did you think you'd accommodate hundreds of people in a f**king redi?"

Another attendee shared footage of the crowd, stating, "Karan Aujla Delhi concert scenes. Crowd has broken into the ticket counters and taken all passes. Organisers on the spot had to run."

Karan Aujla’s concert is expected to draw around 70,000 attendees, making it the second-highest attended concert in Indian history. The record for the largest concert audience in India is held by Coldplay, whose Music of the Spheres World Tour at Narendra Modi Stadium attracted approximately 134,000 fans.

At the last minute of the event, limited tickets were still available. Prices ranged from Rs. 999 to Rs. 15,00,000 for the ultra-premium VVIP tables.

Aujla’s concert is already underway, delivering an international-level spectacle to fans. The 50-foot-high main stage dominates the arena, while IMAX-style LED visuals and synchronised drone shows mesmerise the crowd. Attendees are immersed in 360-degree fan interactions, and Aujla has made a dramatic Michael Jackson-inspired zipline entrance, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of music and theatrics.

After his massive Delhi show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of the P‑POP CULTURE India Tour 2026, Karan Aujla is set to continue the India leg with a string of concerts across the country. His next performances are scheduled on March 3 in Mumbai and Pune, followed by shows in Ahmedabad on March 7, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21, and Bengaluru on March 29. April dates include stops in Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana.