 CM Rekha Gupta Meets Karan Aujla, Assures No Mismanagement & Traffic Control Ahead Of His Delhi Concert- VIDEO
Karan Aujla will begin his P-Pop Culture India Tour in Delhi on February 28. Ahead of the show, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta met him and assured proper arrangements, saying, "Delhi mein aapko bahut pyaar milne wala hai." She also promised no traffic disruption or sanitisation issues at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Karan Aujla Meets Delhi CM Ahead Of India Tour Kickoff | Photo Via X

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is all set to kickstart his much-awaited P-Pop Culture India Tour and will perform in Delhi on Saturday, February 28, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Ahead of the concert, the Tauba Tauba singer met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who praised the diversity of his audience, noting that from children to youth, fans across age groups enjoy his music.

Karan Aujla Meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

On Friday, Gupta shared a video with Aujla on her social media, welcoming him to Delhi and expressing her vision of making the city an event and creative capital where such large-scale shows regularly take place, with leading artists performing and connecting with the youth. The singer said, "Ma'am, I think because mein likhta khud hoon aur woh cheez bohot help kar rahi hai."

Check it out:

article-image

Rekha Gupta Assures Zero Chaos At His Delhi Concert

Rekha also assured him that there would be no chaos during the concert, with no mismanagement or traffic disruptions, adding that the venue would be properly cleaned even after the show concludes.

She added, "Delhi mein aapko bahut pyaar milne wala hai, youth aapke saath hai. Hum yeh bhi ensure karenge ki kai kalakaron ko dekha hai ki badme event pe theek-thaak saari cheezein na ho, sanitisation na ho, toh bahut bura lagta hai. Toh hum yeh ensure karenge ki aapke event ke baad, aur baki aane wale samay mein jitne bhi kalakaar yahan aayenge, har baar venue ki achhe se safai ho, koi hurdle ya mismanagement na ho, aur traffic na ho, already uske liye we have conveyed."

article-image

In her caption, she wrote, "Met Karan Aujla! Artists like him don't just perform they move generations. And Delhi? We're not just part of the culture. We're shaping its future. The capital is stepping into its next cultural chapter," she wrote.

Karan Aujla India Tour Dates

Aujla's India leg will continue with shows in Mumbai and Pune on March 3 as part of special Holi Edition concerts. The tour will then travel to Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), and Bengaluru (March 29). In April, he will perform in Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10), and Ludhiana (April 12).

