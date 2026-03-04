'I Think We Need...': Karan Aujla REACTS To Backlash Over Mumbai Holi Show After Fans Fainted Amid Chaos & Poor Management

Karan Aujla Reacts To Mumbai Show Backlash | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, currently on the India leg of his P-Pop Culture World Tour, kicked off the tour on February 28 with a powerful performance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and later performed in Mumbai on March 3 at MMRDA Grounds as part of the special Holi edition concerts, where fans alleged poor management, a near stampede-like situation, and several attendees fainted in the scorching afternoon heat.

Karan Aujla Hints at Night Show After Mumbai Concert Backlash

After facing backlash over his Mumbai concert and following his Pune show, Aujla responded on Instagram by hinting at another Mumbai show, potentially a night concert, indirectly reacting to criticism over the afternoon timing.

On Tuesday, Karan wrote, "Bombay, I think we need to add a night concert." He also tagged the event organisers, Team Innovation, asking: "Y’all coming back stronger or what?"

Karan Aujla India Tour Dates

The India leg of Aujla's tour will proceed with performances in Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), and Bengaluru (March 29). In April, he is scheduled to perform in Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10), and Ludhiana (April 12).

Earlier, Karan spoke about the tour in a statement, saying, "India has some of the most powerful and passionate fans in the world, and they remind me of that every single time I step on stage. No matter where I perform globally, the energy and love I receive in India is unmatched, and the fans never disappoint. Every milestone, every achievement feels bigger when I get to bring it home and celebrate it with my people. Returning to India with the P-POP CULTURE World Tour is a moment I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time."