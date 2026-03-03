'No Water, People Were Fainting': Karan Aujla's Mumbai Concert Criticised Over 'Poor Management', Fans Claim Stampede-Like Situation

Karan Aujla's Mumbai Concert Disappoints Fans | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who kickstarted his P-Pop Culture India Tour on February 28 with a powerful performance at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, performed in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 3 at MMRDA Grounds, as part of the special Holi Edition concerts. While excited fans were looking forward to the show after his smashing Delhi concert, attendees were left disappointed, with several calling out the organisers for poor management and claiming that there was a near stampede-like situation at the venue.

Fans Slam 'Poor Management' At Karan Aujla's Concert

An Instagram user, Shayan (@yanibirii), who attended Aujla's Mumbai show and was in the VIP section, stated that despite being in the premium area, there were no water sprinklers even though the concert took place under the scorching afternoon sun. He further claimed that the singer was too far from the VIP section and that he could barely see him perform.

Near Stampede-Like Situation At Aujla's Mumbai Gig

In the comments section, a user wrote, "It was very poor management, VIP section was worse for everything, no facilities of water or anything, Plus sight seeing was very far and VIP section breath area was so less due to which near to stampede condition was there, and the band scanner was also not working at the counters, it was showing error most of the time and also if you are allowing entrance at 1100 hrs, there must be at least some sitting arrangements with some shelter, I have seen people dehydrating and falling nausea, and also there was catering services for VVIP… i mean VIP section can just provide us water instead, IN SHORT, Very bad management. @team.innovation."

Another wrote, "It was so hot man, I saw so many people fainting or feeling dizzy." A third user said, "Nothing was good."

"Worst set up! Looked like a local Holi bash," read another comment.

While another comment read, "Worst concert ever."

Karan Aujla India Tour Dates

The India leg of Aujla's tour will proceed with performances in Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), and Bengaluru (March 29). In April, he is scheduled to perform in Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10), and Ludhiana (April 12).