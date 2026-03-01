Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: Major Fight Breaks Out At VVIP Lounge, Viral Video Shows People Kicking & Punching Man

A major scuffle reportedly broke out during Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert on February 28, casting a shadow over what was otherwise a record-breaking night. The concert, titled “P-POP Culture India Tour 2026”, was held on Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event reportedly drew over 75,000 attendees, making it one of the largest single-day concert gatherings in India and the biggest ever for a Punjabi artist.

However, videos circulating on social media suggest that an altercation erupted among a section of the crowd during the show. In one clip, a group of men can be seen getting into a heated physical fight inside the venue. The individuals appear to lose control as the argument escalates into violence.

One of the videos shows a man lying on the ground while another person repeatedly punches him. A second individual is also seen kicking the man during the altercation. The disturbing visuals have since gone viral online.

It was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Crazyy fight at vvip lounge at Karan Aujlas concert (sic)."

The exact reason behind the fight remains unclear. The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video at the time of publishing.

Despite the incident, the concert witnessed a massive turnout and high-energy performances, but the clash has sparked concern over crowd management and security at large-scale events.

Organisers accused of mismanagement

To prevent mismanagement and chaos at the venue, Delhi police had issued traffic advisories well in advance. However, reports and videos from attendees suggest that disorder still erupted outside the stadium.

One attendee uploaded a video on social media, saying, "Pathetic event management by @district_india for Karan Aujla, Delhi concert." The user added that people were left waiting for hours and bands were not issued.

Another person shared footage of the crowd, stating, "Karan Aujla Delhi concert scenes. Crowd has broken into the ticket counters and taken all passes. Organisers on the spot had to run."

Meanwhile, the evening kicked off with a high-energy set by DJ Chetas, creating a charged atmosphere before Aujla made a dramatic entrance through a pop-up lift on stage. Later in the show, the singer thrilled the crowd by riding a zipline across the stadium.

After a grand opening in Delhi, the tour is set to travel to 11 additional cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana.