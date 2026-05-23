 Princess Diana's Iconic 1987 Cannes Film Festival Blue Dress, Blonde Bob Revived In 2026 By Actress Anastasia Andrushkevich
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestylePrincess Diana's Iconic 1987 Cannes Film Festival Blue Dress, Blonde Bob Revived In 2026 By Actress Anastasia Andrushkevich

Princess Diana's Iconic 1987 Cannes Film Festival Blue Dress, Blonde Bob Revived In 2026 By Actress Anastasia Andrushkevich

French-Russian actress Anastasia Andrushkevich paid tribute to Princess Diana at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 by recreating her iconic 1987 pale-blue Cannes gown look. Wearing a flowing chiffon dress by Mehmet Ozden with a scarf-style stole and blonde bob hairstyle, Anastasia’s red carpet appearance instantly reminded fashion lovers of Diana’s legendary royal fashion moment.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, May 23, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
Princess Diana's Iconic 1987 Cannes Film Festival Blue Dress, Blonde Bob Revived In 2026 By Actress Anastasia Andrushkevich
From left, Princess Diana in 1987 and Anastasia Andrushkevich at Cannes 2026 |

Fashion's obsession with vintage glamour found its perfect Cannes moment this year. Nearly four decades after Princess Diana created one of the most unforgettable red carpet appearances in Cannes history, her iconic powder-blue gown made a dreamy comeback at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, this time through French-Russian actress Anastasia Andrushkevich.

Anastasia Andrushkevich's Cannes tribute to Princess Diana

Walking the red carpet for the premiere of Fjord, Anastasia embraced full old-Hollywood elegance in a soft baby-blue gown inspired by Diana’s famous Cannes look. Designed by Mehmet Ozden, the ethereal ensemble featured a strapless draped bodice paired with delicate layers of airy chiffon that floated beautifully with every step she took.

One of the standout details of the outfit was the scarf-inspired stole wrapped gracefully around her neck, a direct nod to Diana's original styling from the late ’80s.

Read Also
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 Red Carpet Look Reminds Fans Of Her 20-Year-Old Blue Gown With...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2026 Red Carpet Look Reminds Fans Of Her 20-Year-Old Blue Gown With...

Anastasia kept the styling refined and classic, opting for sparkling silver drop earrings instead of heavy jewellery. Her blonde bob was styled in soft, voluminous layers that closely resembled Diana's signature hairstyle from the era. For glam, she leaned into timeless beauty with flushed rosy cheeks, softly defined eyes and muted pink lips that complemented the dreamy pastel palette.

Read Also
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red Carpet In Dupatta-Style Gown Which...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Returns To Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red Carpet In Dupatta-Style Gown Which...

Princess Diana's original 1987 Cannes look

Back in 1987, Princess Diana attended the Cannes Film Festival alongside then-Prince Charles and delivered what would later become one of the most iconic royal fashion moments captured on the French Riviera. Diana stepped out in a pale blue chiffon gown by Catherine Walker for a screening at the Palais des Festivals, instantly cementing the look into fashion history.

The strapless silhouette, soft draping and romantic chiffon layers perfectly embodied Diana's effortless elegance, while the matching scarf-style detail around her neck completed the dress.

Read Also
When Indian Sarees Ruled Cannes! Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai & Janhvi Kapoor's Desi Drapes Still Have...
When Indian Sarees Ruled Cannes! Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai & Janhvi Kapoor's Desi Drapes Still Have...

As reported by People, the famous dress later reappeared on several occasions, including a 1989 performance of Miss Saigon and a portrait sitting with photographer Terence Donovan. Decades later, the gown's cultural impact remained undeniable when it was auctioned for $137,500 through Julien's Auctions.

Follow us on