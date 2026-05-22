Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Finally Returns To Cannes Film Festival 2026 Red Carpet In Midnight Gown Which Took '1500 Hours' To Create

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet | X

The real Cannes queen is finally here! Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her much-awaited return to the iconic Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a look that was equally parts elegant and bold.

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On the glamorous red carpet, the actress was spotted in a jaw-dropping midnight blue ensemble. For this year’s appearance, Amit Aggarwal designed Luminara, a couture creation centred around the idea of light in motion. The piece explores light not simply as illumination, but as energy, movement, and force; translated through sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.

At the core of the garment is Amit Aggarwal’s signature Crystal Vein embroidery technique, developed over more than 1500 hours of meticulous handwork. Thousands of crystalline linear embellishments have been individually placed across the gown, held together through an intricate lattice-like structure that binds the crystal veins seamlessly across the body to create the effect of illuminated pathways moving across the body. Designed to interact dynamically with movement and light, the embroidery continuously refracts and transforms as the wearer moves, giving the garment an almost kinetic quality.

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The silhouette draws from biomimicry, a key inspiration for Amit Aggarwal’s work. Structured wing-like extensions emerging from the shoulders evoke movement and propulsion, while contouring the body with architectural sharpness. Rendered in an abyss blue, the couture piece references cosmic depth and the infinite nature of light travelling through space. Every surface of the garment has been constructed to respond to illumination, allowing the piece to visually evolve under different lighting conditions.

She accessorised with a serpent-inspired necklace, studded with diamonds and blue sapphire. Her makeup was equally dreamy, completed with a side-parted open haido.