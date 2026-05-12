When Indian Sarees Ruled Cannes! Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai & Janhvi Kapoor's Desi Drapes Still Have Fans Obsessed

Indian stars at Cannes | Instagram

As the Cannes Film Festival 2026 once again turns the French Riviera into fashion’s biggest runway, one thing remains clear – Indian celebrities never miss a chance to make the saree the true star of the red carpet. While dramatic gowns and couture trains dominate the festival every year, Bollywood's leading ladies have consistently proved that nothing matches the timeless elegance of a beautifully draped saree.

From vintage chiffon moments to experimental couture drapes, these iconic Cannes appearances still live rent-free in every fashion lover's mind.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the OG Cannes saree queen

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Long before sarees became a global red-carpet statement, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was already turning heads at Cannes in them. Back in 2002, during her debut for the Devdas premiere appearance, she stepped onto the carpet in a mustard-yellow Neeta Lulla saree that instantly became iconic.

Over the years, Aishwarya continued bringing Indian drapes to Cannes in different avatars, from jewel-toned classics to shimmering designer creations. Fashion fans still remember her regal Sabyasachi sarees, dramatic smoky-eye looks, and last year's viral ivory Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra that completely took over the internet.

Deepika Padukone’s glamorous saree era

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Deepika Padukone has also delivered some exquisite saree moments at Cannes. The actress made her debut in 2010 wearing an ivory-and-gold Rohit Bal saree that balanced classic Indian elegance with a modern silhouette.

As the years passed, Deepika experimented fearlessly with the drape. Whether it was her sequinned Sabyasachi saree or the dramatic white ruffled Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation featuring pearls and crystals, the actress consistently brought high-fashion glamour to traditional Indian dressing.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral sindoor saree look

Few Cannes looks sparked conversation quite like Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral red saree appearance. While she had already embraced old-world elegance earlier in an ivory Sabyasachi organza saree, it was her fiery Raw Mango drape paired with sindoor and a classic red bindi from 2025 that truly broke the internet.

Alia Bhatt’s historic Gucci saree

Alia Bhatt may have debuted at Cannes only recently, but her Gucci saree already holds iconic status. The actress walked the carpet in Gucci’s first-ever saree creation, featuring a Swarovski-studded drape in the luxury house’s signature monogram. The modern no-pleat silhouette, paired with a plunging blouse and soft glam makeup, perfectly blended Indian tradition with contemporary international fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor’s bold, wet saree statement

Bringing a Gen-Z, fashion-forward energy to Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor delivered one of the festival’s boldest saree moments in a custom Dipetsa creation. Known for its signature “wet-look” aesthetic, the draped white saree clung to her silhouette like liquid fabric. Styled with an off-shoulder blouse and jaw-dropping choker, Janhvi’s look added a daring, modern edge to the traditional six yards.