Alia Bhatt Heads For Cannes Film Festival 2026 For The Second Time, Stuns At Mumbai Airport In Chic Look

Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport | Instagram

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 fever has officially begun, and Alia Bhatt is already making sure all eyes stay on her. Ahead of her second appearance at the prestigious film festival, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of Monday, leaving for France in a look that perfectly balanced comfort and understated luxury.

Alia Bhatt leaves for Cannes in chic look

Known for effortlessly blending minimalism with high fashion, Alia kept things sleek and travel-friendly in a fitted black blazer featuring delicate tie-up detailing in the front, layered over a crisp white tank top. She paired the look with classic blue denim jeans cinched with a structured black belt, giving the outfit a polished edge without looking overly styled. The actress completed the airport look subtly with pointed heels and oversized black sunglasses.

Staying true to her signature aesthetic, the actress skipped heavy accessories and jewellery altogether, allowing the clean silhouette of the outfit to stand out. Her beauty look remained fresh and natural with glowing skin and soft pink lips, while her hair was styled in a soft middle-parted open do.

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This year, Alia will once again represent L'Oréal Paris as one of the brand’s global ambassadors. She is expected to join an international roster of stars, including Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and Viola Davis, during the festival, which runs from May 12 to May 23. Representing India alongside her this year will also be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Throwback to her dreamy Cannes debut

Last year, Alia made her highly anticipated Cannes debut in a breathtaking couture look by Schiaparelli. The actress stepped onto the red carpet in a dramatic off-shoulder white gown from the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 couture collection.

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The sculpted silhouette featured delicate Chantilly lace layered with intricate floral embroidery crafted using organza and enamel detailing. The standout element of the ensemble was its voluminous cascading train made from layers of tulle, mousseline, and organza that floated behind her with every step.

Keeping the styling soft and elegant, Alia paired the couture creation with minimal pearl studs, radiant makeup, nude lips, and a sleek bun, a look that instantly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments from the festival.