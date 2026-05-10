Priyanka Chopra Turns 20-Year-Old Chikankari Saree Into Ethereal Gown At Gold Gala 2026

Priyanka Chopra at Gold Gala 2026 | Instagram

Bollywood’s beloved desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again proved why she remains a global fashion powerhouse. The actress made a breathtaking appearance at the 5th Annual Gold Gala 2026, where she was honoured with the prestigious Global Vanguard Honour celebrating her incredible 25-year journey in cinema and entertainment. But while the award itself was monumental, it was Priyanka’s couture look that truly had the internet talking.

Decoding Priyanka’s white saree-inspired look

For the glamorous evening, Priyanka stepped out in a custom creation by Indian designer Amit Aggarwal, and it was far more than just another red carpet gown. The designer reportedly transformed a 20-year-old chikankari saree into a sculptural couture ensemble, which took nearly six weeks to create.

Dripped in soft ivory and white tones, the gown featured intricate tonal chikankari embroidery and delicate glass bead embellishments. Designed as a one-shoulder gown, the ensemble combined structure with fluidity through a beautifully draped pallu-inspired detail that flowed effortlessly around the body.

She accessorised the ensemble with an exquisite high-jewellery necklace and diamond studs from Bvlgari, which added just the right amount of sparkle to the understated ivory look. Her makeup followed the same soft-glam aesthetic with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, nude eyeshadow, glossy lips, and fluttery mascara-coated lashes.

Completing the dreamy fashion moment, Priyanka styled her hair in loose middle-parted waves, allowing the couture gown and intricate craftsmanship to remain the centre of attention.