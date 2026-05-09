Manish Malhotra's Funky Crochet Tie With Handpainted Suit Steals The Show At Met Gala 2026 After-Party

Manish Malhotra's Met Gala 2026 after-party look | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@eattweetblog)

Just when everyone thought Manish Malhotra had already delivered his biggest fashion moment of the night, the designer returned to the spotlight with yet another scene-stealing look at the Met Gala 2026 after-party. After making headlines on the iconic red carpet with his dramatic Mumbai-inspired couture ensemble, Manish switched gears for the late-night celebrations and served effortless cool with a playful artistic twist.

Inside Manish’s after-party look

For the glamorous after-hours celebration, Manish embraced monochrome dressing in a sharply tailored black-and-white suit from his own label, proving once again that minimal doesn’t have to mean boring.

The showstopper element of the look was his crisp white shirt, adorned with intricate handpainted artwork across the sleeves and back. The painted detailing subtly peeked through the sheer panels of his structured black blazer, adding visual drama without overpowering the outfit. He paired the statement shirt with relaxed, flowy black trousers that balanced the sharp tailoring on top.

Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026 after-party | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@eattweetblog)

While the look was chic in itself, it was his quirky white crochet tie that truly stole the spotlight. The unexpected accessory instantly elevated the outfit, giving the classic suit an artsy edge. Manish kept the styling sleek with polished black shoes and statement gold jewellery, letting the handcrafted details remain the focus of the ensemble.

His Met Gala red carpet moment

Before dominating the after-party fashion scene, Manish had already made headlines with his Met Gala 2026 red carpet in a deeply personal couture creation inspired by Mumbai.

Staying true to the night’s “Fashion Is Art” theme, the designer wore an ivory-toned Indian bandhgala layered with a dramatic sculptural cape. The look blended traditional craftsmanship with modern artistry through intricate chikankari, zari, zardozi, and kasab embroidery.

The ensemble also paid tribute to Mumbai’s cinematic spirit and the artisans behind Indian couture, with subtle references woven into the garment itself. Flowing like a wearable installation, the cape transformed Manish’s look into a moving piece of art, making it one of the most talked-about Indian fashion moments of the evening.