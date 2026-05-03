Manish Malhotra Brings Drama To MET Gala 2026 Pre-Party In Tulle Blazer & Floral Brooch

Manish Malhotra’s Met Gala pre-party look | Instagram

Ahead of his much-awaited Met Gala 2026 red carpet appearance with filmmaker Karan Johar, ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra set the tone in style at the Vogue's Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party, turning heads with a dramatic yet sharply tailored look that instantly became one of the standout moments of the night.

Decoding Manish Malhotra’s pre-party look

For the gala night, Manish opted for a sleek all-black outfit, layering a classic turtleneck with relaxed trousers for a polished base. Elevating the look was a standout tulle blazer that added texture and drama, giving the ensemble a couture edge.

He finished the look with an exquisite floral brooch, adorned with yellow and pink stones, adding a subtle pop of colour. Glossy black formal shoes and neatly styled hair tied everything together, keeping the vibe sophisticated yet bold.

Teasing what’s next

Just before the pre-party, Manish appeared on CBS Saturday Morning, where he confirmed he will be designing for Karan Johar’s Met Gala debut. “This time I'm gonna be designing for a very big director who's known for his fashion and movies, Karan Johar,” he shared.

Hinting at more, he added, “There’s gonna be a lot more coming up on the red carpet… let’s wait and watch."

Throwback to MM’s Met Gala debut

Manish’s pre-party appearance also brings back memories of his stylish Met Gala debut last year, where he ditched the usual tuxedo for a dramatic black ensemble.

Featuring a richly embroidered, floor-length blazer with gold detailing and structured shoulders, the look stood out as a bold celebration of Indian couture on a global stage.