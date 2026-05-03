 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Won't Walk The Met Gala 2026 Carpet This Year, Here's Why
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas Won't Walk The Met Gala 2026 Carpet This Year, Here's Why

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will reportedly skip the Met Gala 2026 due to prior work commitments. According to reports, suggests may be filming for Varanasi in Antarctica. While fans will miss her iconic red carpet presence, the actress is expected to attend another major global event soon after.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
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The first Monday of May usually guarantees a show-stopping appearance from global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. But this year, fans tuning in to the glamour of the Met Gala 2026 might notice her absence, and there’s a very real reason behind it.

Why Priyanka may skip the Met Gala this year

According to reports by Variety India, Priyanka will not be attending the 2026 edition of the Met Gala, scheduled for May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While speculation had been swirling for weeks about her appearance, it now seems her calendar has other plans. Reports suggest that the actress is currently tied up with prior work commitments, making it difficult for her to be present at fashion’s biggest night.

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Furthermore, a recent feature by British Vogue hinted that Priyanka could be "otherwise engaged on the first Monday in May – in Antarctica, no less, where she is filming Varanasi." Speaking about the theme, she shared, “I mean… What? You can do anything with that! And, honestly, being a spectator can be just as fun.”

Still a global fashion force

Even in her absence, Priyanka’s legacy at the Met Gala remains unmatched. Over the years, she has delivered unforgettable red carpet moments, from her dramatic debut trench coat gown to her bold couture statements that consistently dominated global conversations. 

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While she may miss this year’s gala, the story doesn’t end here. Reports suggest Priyanka is expected to attend another high-profile international event soon after, ensuring fans will still get their dose of her signature style.

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With the 2026 theme “Fashion Is Art” setting the tone, her absence will certainly be felt, but it also builds anticipation for her next big fashion moment.

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