Designer Manish Malhotra CONFIRMS Karan Johar's Met Gala 2026 Debut On Live Television, Hint's At What To Expect

Karan Kohar set to make Met Gala debut in custom Manish Malhotra | Instagram

It’s official! Ace Bollywood filmmaker and fashion icon Karan Johar will be making his grand debut at the Met Gala 2026 red carpet on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. After a day of speculation, the news has now been confirmed, and it’s coming straight from the designer himself.

Manish Malhotra confirms the big moment

Ace couturier Manish Malhotra has officially put all rumours to rest. During an appearance on CBS Saturday Morning, he revealed that he will be dressing Karan for his much-awaited Met Gala debut.

Dropping a major hint about what’s to come, Manish shared, "This time I'm gonna be designing for a very big director who's known for his fashion and movies, Karan Johar."

He also teased more surprises, adding, "There’s gonna be a lot more coming up on the red carpet… let’s wait and watch."

With this year’s theme, “Costume Art” and dress code “Fashion Is Art" expectations are already sky-high, especially given Karan’s love for bold, statement-making fashion.

Watch the video below:

What to expect from Karan's Met Gala debut

Known for his maximalist style and experimental wardrobe, Karan is expected to bring drama, glamour, and a strong couture narrative to the global stage. Reports suggest he may attend alongside Natasha Poonawalla, another Met Gala regular known for her high-fashion moments.

A custom Manish Malhotra ensemble is likely to reflect a mix of Indian craftsmanship and global couture, making this debut one of the most anticipated fashion moments of the night.

Throwback to Manish Malhotra’s Met Gala debut

Last year, Manish himself stepped onto the Met Gala carpet for the first time and made sure all eyes were on him. Ditching the classic tuxedo route, he opted for a dramatic black ensemble layered with a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers.

The show-stealing piece was his floor-length blazer richly embroidered with gold threadwork and embellished details, creating a regal, statement silhouette. With structured shoulders and a striking brooch-tie detail, his look perfectly aligned with the theme while showcasing Indian couture on a global platform.