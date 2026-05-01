Deepika Padukone Set To Flaunt Her Baby Bump At Met Gala 2026? Karan Johar & Other Indians Rumoured To Attend

Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar rumoured to attend Met Gala 2026 | Instagram

Fashion’s biggest night is almost here, and if the buzz is anything to go by, India is set to have a major moment at the Met Gala 2026. Slated for May 4 at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year’s theme “Costume Art” with a “Fashion Is Art” dress code, promises high drama, bold creativity, and a seriously stylish Indian lineup.

Deepika Padukone to return with Ranveer Singh

All eyes are on Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is reportedly gearing up for another Met Gala appearance, this time with husband Ranveer Singh.

What makes this outing even more special? Deepika is currently expecting her second child, and fans are already excited about a possible baby bump moment on the iconic red carpet. The couple’s recent airport sighting in Mumbai has only fuelled speculation about their glamorous New York appearance.

Karan Johar’s big Met Gala debut

Another name creating major buzz is filmmaker Karan Johar, who is reportedly set to make his Met Gala debut this year. According to reports by Filmfare, he won’t be attending alone, he’s expected to join forces with Natasha Poonawalla and designer Manish Malhotra.

Known for his maximalist style, Karan is likely to bring a dramatic interpretation of the theme, reportedly in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble. If there’s one thing certain, it’s that his debut won’t go unnoticed.

Priyanka, Alia & Isha expected to attend

Indian representation at the Met Gala has only grown stronger over the years, and 2026 looks no different.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to be a defining presence at the event, having delivered some of the most unforgettable looks since her debut.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also rumoured to return, known for championing Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

On the business and fashion front, Isha Ambani is likely to add her signature blend of luxury and cultural storytelling to the red carpet.