 Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party: Simone Ashley, Georgina Rodriguez & Other A-Listers Stun At NYC's Biggest Fashion Weekend
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Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party: Simone Ashley, Georgina Rodriguez & Other A-Listers Stun At NYC's Biggest Fashion Weekend

The Met Gala 2026 pre-party, hosted by Vogue, in New York saw stars like Simone Ashley, Nina Dobrev, Georgina Rodriguez, and Isha Ambani turn heads with standout looks. From vintage Dior to handcrafted Indian couture, the event set the tone for this year’s “Costume Art” theme, with global celebrities showcasing bold, creative fashion ahead of the main gala night.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, May 02, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
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Celebs at Vogue's Met Gala 2026 pre-party | X

The countdown to fashion’s biggest night has officially begun, and if the pre-party is anything to go by, Met Gala 2026 is already serving drama, glamour, and headline-worthy style. Hosted by Vogue at New York's iconic Madame Tussauds, the star-studded soirée brought together global names, each interpreting this year’s "Costume Art" theme in their own bold way.

Simone Ashley

Co-host for the evening, Simone Ashley delivered a nostalgic fashion moment in a vintage Christian Dior slip dress from John Galliano’s 1997 archive. The butter-yellow and blue lacy mini number was layered with a soft-yellow blazer and completed with drop earrings and side-swept hair.

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Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev made sure all eyes were on her with a daring black ensemble that was equally parts chic and sultry. Her knitted top featured bold orange accents around the breast, paired with a sleek skirt with a back slit. She tied the look together with black heels and a standout orange handbag.

Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez leaned into her signature glamorous style with a structured black midi dress that featured multiple belt details wrapping around the waist and arms. She layered it with a tailored jacket and elevated the entire look with dazzling diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace, stud earrings, and her iconic engagement ring.

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Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor brought bold edge to the evening in a striking black midi dress from Burberry’s 2026 collection, featuring dramatic sleeves and a sleek belt that cinched her waist perfectly. Sultry smoky eyes, rosy lips, and hair styled in sleek, defined curls rounded off her appearance with a signature touch.

Isha Ambani

Representing India on the global stage, Isha Ambani stole the spotlight in a custom Manish Malhotra x Swadesh creation. She wore a reimagined bandage dress, crafted using 26 distinct textile borders, each symbolising a different region of India, that gave an artistic nod to the “Costume Art” theme. She kept accessories minimal with floral diamond earrings and a matching ring, letting the intricate ensemble shine.

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