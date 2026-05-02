Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party: Simone Ashley, Georgina Rodriguez & Other A-Listers Stun At NYC's Biggest Fashion Weekend

Celebs at Vogue's Met Gala 2026 pre-party | X

The countdown to fashion’s biggest night has officially begun, and if the pre-party is anything to go by, Met Gala 2026 is already serving drama, glamour, and headline-worthy style. Hosted by Vogue at New York's iconic Madame Tussauds, the star-studded soirée brought together global names, each interpreting this year’s "Costume Art" theme in their own bold way.

Simone Ashley

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Co-host for the evening, Simone Ashley delivered a nostalgic fashion moment in a vintage Christian Dior slip dress from John Galliano’s 1997 archive. The butter-yellow and blue lacy mini number was layered with a soft-yellow blazer and completed with drop earrings and side-swept hair.

Nina Dobrev

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Nina Dobrev made sure all eyes were on her with a daring black ensemble that was equally parts chic and sultry. Her knitted top featured bold orange accents around the breast, paired with a sleek skirt with a back slit. She tied the look together with black heels and a standout orange handbag.

Georgina Rodriguez

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Georgina Rodriguez leaned into her signature glamorous style with a structured black midi dress that featured multiple belt details wrapping around the waist and arms. She layered it with a tailored jacket and elevated the entire look with dazzling diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace, stud earrings, and her iconic engagement ring.

Teyana Taylor

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Teyana Taylor brought bold edge to the evening in a striking black midi dress from Burberry’s 2026 collection, featuring dramatic sleeves and a sleek belt that cinched her waist perfectly. Sultry smoky eyes, rosy lips, and hair styled in sleek, defined curls rounded off her appearance with a signature touch.

Isha Ambani

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Representing India on the global stage, Isha Ambani stole the spotlight in a custom Manish Malhotra x Swadesh creation. She wore a reimagined bandage dress, crafted using 26 distinct textile borders, each symbolising a different region of India, that gave an artistic nod to the “Costume Art” theme. She kept accessories minimal with floral diamond earrings and a matching ring, letting the intricate ensemble shine.