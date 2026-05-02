Isha Ambani Takes Over Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party, Honours '26 Regions Of India' In Bandage Dress Which Took '450 Hours' To Handcraft

Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026 pre-party | Instagram

The show has officially begun, and Isha Ambani is already setting the tone before the main event. Stepping out for Vogue's Met Gala 2026 pre-party with husband Anand Piramal, the businesswoman and philanthropist turned the spotlight firmly on Indian craftsmanship, days ahead of the grand red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Take a look:

Decoding Isha Ambani's Met Gala 2026 pre-party look

For the pre-party, Isha slipped into a custom creation by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. At first glance, the silhouette presented the classic bandage dress, but look closer, and it revealed a deeply layered narrative.

The strapless midi dress was constructed using 26 distinct textile borders, each representing a different region of India. From intricate zari work and Parsi gara embroidery to Maheshwari weaves, kantha, Paithani, Kanjeevaram silk, and Banarasi brocade, the ensemble brought together crafts from across the country.

What truly set the look apart was the craftsmanship behind it. The ensemble took over 450 hours to create, with artisans meticulously bringing together techniques from north, south, east, and west India. Each panel carried its own cultural identity yet blended effortlessly into a contemporary design, perfectly aligning with this year’s Met Gala theme, "Costume Art."

Keeping the focus on the dress, Isha donned minimal accessories, featuring jaw-dropping floral diamond earrings paired with a matching ring. A pair of sleek red closed-toe heels added a subtle pop without distracting from the ensemble’s intricate detailing.

Her beauty look stayed soft yet luminous with glowing skin, flushed cheeks, gently smoked eyes, bold winged eyeliner and nude, glossy lips. She rounded off her pre-Met Gala moment with sleek, pulled-back braids adorned with delicate hair adornments that added just the right hint of drama.