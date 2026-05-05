Manish Malhotra Honours Mumbai At Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet In Indian Bandhgala, Dramatic Cape With 3D Artisans

Manish Malhotra's Met Gala 2026 look | Instagram

Trust Manish Malhotra to turn a red carpet appearance into a deeply personal fashion moment. At the Met Gala 2026, the couturier didn’t just dress for the theme, the iconic Indian designer brought Mumbai with him, weaving the spirit of the city and its artisans into a dramatic, story-led ensemble.

Manish Malhotra’s love letter to Mumbai at Met Gala 2026

For his second Met appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, Manish chose a classic Indian bandhgala, but elevated it into something far more conceptual. Layered with a dramatic architectural cape, the ensemble was a tribute to Mumbai, the city that shaped his creative journey.

Crafted over 960 hours by over 50 of artisans across Delhi and Mumbai, the look one that goes down in the fashion history. Rendered in soft ivory and white tones, it featured intricate surface work that blended traditional Indian techniques with a modern, sculptural edge.

The creation to came to life with delicate chikankari, rich zardozi, zari, and kasab embroidery. But what truly set the look apart was its references to Mumbai’s cinematic and cultural landmarks, which were subtly woven into the design.

Another show-stealing detail of the outfit was sculptural, three-dimensional designs that honoured the atelier and its makers. The cape flowed like a moving installation, turning the designer into a canvas of living art, perfectly follwing the night’s theme, “Fashion is Art”.

In a powerful move, Manish also spotlighted the artisans behind the creation by incorporating their names and signatures directly into the garment’s lining and cape.

Styled with his signature polish, the designer completed the look with statement brooches and collar pins from his high jewellery line, keeping the focus on the craftsmanship while adding a refined finish.