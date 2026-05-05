Karan Johar Pays Tribute To Raja Ravi Varma At Met Gala 2026 Debut, Wears 6-Feet-Long Coat With Paintings

Karan Johar's Met Gala 2026 look | Instagram

KJo is here! The moment fashion watchers in India had been waiting for finally arrived as Karan Johar just made his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2026. Stepping onto the iconic red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Bollywood filmmaker brought his signature flair and drama to fashion’s biggest night.

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Karan Johar makes Met Gala debut in Manish Malhotra

For his big debut, Karan trusted his long term friend and ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. He paid tribute to famed Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma.

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The jaw-dropping ensemble, titled 'Framed in Eternity,' featured a power-shouldered vintage jacket and a intricately crafted cape measuring six feet, both showcasing Varma's legendary paintings.