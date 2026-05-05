Ananya Birla Goes Viral At Met Gala 2026 Debut With Face Covered In Dramatic Mask: 'She Is The Art Piece', Praise Netizens

Ananya Birla at Met Gala 2026 | Instagram

Indians are having a major moment at the Met Gala 2026, and we are here for it. Billionaire Ananya Birla has taken over the internet as she debuted at the iconic red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, joining first-timers like Karan Johar, and making sure all eyes stayed on her.

Ananya Birla’s iconic Met Gala debut

For her big debut, Ananya leaned fully into the night’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code, stepping out in a high-octane all-black couture ensemble by Robert Wun.

The outfit played with structure and volume, featuring a sharply tailored jacket with a dramatic peplum flared out at the waist, paired with a sweeping pleated skirt that gave the entire look a sculptural, almost architectural feel.

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While the ensemble was chic and stunning in itself, the real conversation-starter was a bold metallic mask created by artist Subodh Gupta. Crafted in stainless steel, the piece completely concealed her face, instantly turning her into a living, moving installation.

Keeping the focus firmly on the outfit, her styling by ace Rhea Kapoor was intentionally minimal. She accessorised with statement diamond jewellery from Mehta & Sons, layered with personal pieces that added just the right amount of sparkle. Subtle makeup and understated hair ensured nothing distracted from the dramatic silhouette and mask.

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Internet reacts: ‘She is the art piece’

Within minutes of her appearance, social media lit up with reactions. Comments poured in calling her “the best dressed,” while one user summed it up perfectly: “She is the art piece.” Others echoed similar sentiments, with reactions like “She ate with that look” and “Now THIS is Fashion Is Art.” Many international viewers also asked: "Who is she?"

With a debut this bold, Ananya Birla didn’t just attend the Met Gala, she became one of its most talked-about moments.