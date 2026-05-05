Isha Ambani Carries 20-Year-Old Mango Bag On Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet, Drapes Saree With Mom Nita Ambani's Jewellery

Isha Ambani Met Gala 2026 | Instagram

Isha Ambani just arrived at Met Gala 2026 and delivered exactly what we wanted! The businesswoman and philanthropist embraced the “Fashion Is Art” theme, while representing India in a jaw-dropping look that has many stories to tell. Keep reading as we decode Isha’s red carpet look.

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Isha’ Met Gala saree moment

For the big night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Isha opted for a custom draped saree by designer Gaurav Gupta, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. But this wasn’t your classic saree moment. The ensemble was conceptualised as a wearable artwork, combining fluid drapes with sculptural elements to transform the body into a canvas.

Crafted using threads of pure gold, the saree featured intricate hand-painted motifs inspired by traditional Pichwai art, brought alive in muted gold and earthy tones.

Adding emotional depth to the outfit was her blouse, richly embellished with diamonds and metallic zardozi work, which came from her mother Nita Ambani’s personal jewellery collection. The heirloom element extended further with statement pieces, including layered necklaces and earrings, reinforcing a sense of generational style and heritage.

Another standout detail was a historic sarpech-inspired ornament placed at the back, adding a regal, archival touch to the contemporary silhouette.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 20-year-old mango “bag” moment

In a move that truly blurred the line between fashion and art, Isha carried a sculptural mango piece by artist Subodh Gupta, which she revealed on the red carpet to be over 20 years old.

Her beauty game was equally dreamy. Isha went for glowing, luminous makeup with soft tones, letting the outfit shine. Her hair, styled half-up and half-down, was adorned with a dramatic jasmine-inspired headpiece, a modern take on the classic mogra gajra, handcrafted over hours using mixed materials