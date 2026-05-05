Karan Johar Wants To Take Selfie With Sabrina Carpenter At Met Gala 2026, Reveals His 9-Year-Old Twins Are ‘Obsessed’ With The Singer - Watch

Before making his much-awaited debut at the Met Gala 2026 on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Karan Johar quite literally took over the iconic Empire State Building in New York, setting the tone for a night that was equal parts fashion and emotion. And while all eyes were on his red carpet moment, the filmmaker had a surprisingly wholesome mission on his mind.

Karan Johar wish to meet Sabrina Carpenter At Met Gala

Amid the glamour, Karan revealed that one of the people he was most excited to meet was pop star Sabrina Carpenter, and the reason had everything to do with his kids.

Sharing a candid moment in a chat with Empire State Building, he said, “Can I be honest? I’m a father of twins, Yash and Roohi, they’re both 9. My daughter is obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter. If I could meet her and take a selfie with her, that would be the best gift.”

Looking back at where it all began

Reflecting on his journey, Karan opened up about how fashion was actually his first calling before films took over. “I started off as a costume designer when I was about 22, but being on a film set made me realise filmmaking is what truly excites and inspires me,” he shared, tracing his evolution from styling looks to creating cinematic worlds.

Representing India on the global carpet

For Karan, this Met Gala appearance isn’t just another milestone, it’s deeply personal. He admitted that he had followed the event for years, especially during a time when it wasn’t widely discussed in India.

“I’ve tracked the Met Gala for years and always wondered what it would feel like to be on that carpet, where every look tells a story and reflects so much artistry,” he said.

With this year’s theme aligning closely with his own belief in fashion as an art form, he added, “It really feels like a full-circle moment for me, and it’s also such an important year to represent India and showcase our cultural heritage on a global stage.”