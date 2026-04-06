Alia Bhatt Wows In Dreamy Saree With 'Mogra Pallu', Later Swaps In Chic Suit With Diamond Brooch To Host Her First Ever Award Show

When it comes to serving back-to-back fashion moments, Alia Bhatt clearly understood the assignment. At the glamorous Chetak Screen Awards 2026 held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai last night, the actress delivered not one but two standout looks, starting with a dreamy saree on the red carpet and ending the night in a sharp, power-packed tuxedo as she hosted her first-ever award show.

Alia's mogra saree moment

Alia made an ethereal entry in a custom white saree from Gaurav Gupta's The Divine Androgyne collection presented in Paris, and it was anything but ordinary. The draped silhouette flowed effortlessly, complete with a dramatic train that added just the right amount of red carpet drama. But the real highlight? A delicate mogra-inspired tassel detail along the pallu, lending the look a fresh and fragrant charm.

Her blouse elevated the ensemble further, featuring a plunging neckline, structured sleeves, and intricate floral embroidery. Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Alia kept the accessories equally stunning with a diamond choker, subtle studs, and statement rings, paired with sleek silver heels.

Her beauty look tied everything together; think luminous skin, flushed cheeks, soft shimmer on the eyes, and glossy pink lips. With her hair styled in gentle, middle-parted waves, the overall vibe was dreamy and effortlessly elegant.

Her host look

Switching gears for her hosting debut, Alia traded her dreamy drapes for a tailored tuxedo, once again by Gaurav Gupta. The black-and-white ensemble featured a crisp white shirt layered under a structured waistcoat that cinched her frame perfectly, topped with a classic blazer and matching trousers.

Adding a touch of personality to the sharp look was a sleek tie adorned with a signature GG diamond brooch, along with dangling diamond earrings and statement platform heels. The styling struck a balance between classic menswear and modern femininity.

She kept her hair and makeup consistent through the night, letting the outfit do the talking while maintaining that signature glow.

Joining her on stage were Sunil Grover and Zakir Khan, making it a memorable hosting debut filled with style and star power.