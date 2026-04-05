Raveena Tandon’s Massive 'Mata Rani' Necklace & Snake Watch Steal The Show At Ambani's NMACC Event

At a night where Bollywood’s biggest names brought their A-fashion game, it was Raveena Tandon who quietly and spectacularly stole the spotlight. The actress turned heads at the Ambani-hosted three year anniversary celebration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), proving once again that when it comes to statement jewellery, she’s in a league of her own.

Raveena's elegant ivory look

For the star-studded evening, Raveena opted for a refined ivory salwar suit that exuded understated charm. The ensemble, paired with a matching dupatta, kept things minimal, allowing her accessories to take centre stage. Classic gold heels completed the look, adding just the right amount of polish.

Her beauty game matched the vibe perfectly with radiant, dewy skin, softly flushed cheeks, smoky eyes, and nude lips. She styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted ponytail, with soft curtain bangs framing her face beautifully.

Jewellery that did all the talking

While her outfit was elegant, it was her jewellery that truly grabbed eyeballs. Raveena adorned her neck with a dramatic sapphire necklace, layered intricately and studded by a bold ‘Mata Rani’ pendant. Embellished with sapphires and diamonds, the piece instantly became the highlight of her look, blending devotion with high fashion.

She kept the rest of her accessories coordinated, pairing the necklace with diamond studs, statement rings, and a stunning serpentine gold watch from Bvlgari.

Her signature style statement

This isn’t the first time Raveena has embraced spiritual motifs in her jewellery choices. Over the years, she’s been spotted wearing intricately designed pieces inspired by Indian deities, from Lord Krishna-themed chokers to Goddess Lakshmi necklaces.