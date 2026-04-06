Nita Ambani Dons Jaw-Dropping Emerald-Ruby Necklace With Gold Silk Saree To Celebrate NMACC's 3rd Anniversary

Mukesh and Nita Ambani at NMACC's 3rd Anniversary in Mumbai | Instagram

When it comes to hosting a night of art, culture, and sheer glamour, businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani knows exactly how to make a statement. As the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre celebrated its third anniversary, the hostess turned the evening into a masterclass in timeless Indian elegance with a look that was nothing short of spectacular.

Check it out below:

Decoding Nita Ambani’s regal look

At the grand occasion, Nita walked the pink carpet with her husband, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, in a richly woven silk saree that shimmered in tones of molten gold with hints of deep red. The drape had a luminous, almost liquid-like finish, thanks to intricate zari work that caught the light beautifully with every movement.

A detailed border featuring classic paisley motifs framed the saree, while the pallu flowed effortlessly, adding grace to the ensemble. She paired the saree with a perfectly tailored blouse in a matching maroon-gold palette.

But what truly stole the spotlight was her jewellery. Nita accentuated her classic look with a bold, layered necklace crafted in gold and adorned with striking emeralds and rubies. The oversized centre pendant added a dramatic, ceremonial touch that was hard to miss.

She further adorned herself with matching jhumka earrings, stacked gold bangles and statement rings that tied everything together seamlessly. For her beauty look, she kept it classic with a sleek centre-parted bun adorned with fresh white gajra, softly defined makeup, and a signature red bindi that added a final touch of cultural elegance.

A night full of stars

The celebration saw a dazzling lineup of guests, including Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, all adding to the grandeur of the evening.

Adding to the star power, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended with Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar and new bahu Saaniya Chandok.