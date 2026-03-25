Nita Ambani's Million-Dollar Diamond Necklace, Huge Ring In A Ivory Saree Will Leave You Blinded

Soft hues, sharp sparkle, and unmistakable elegance – that's the kind of fashion moment businesswoman Nita Ambani effortlessly delivers every single time. Her latest look is a masterclass in how minimal tones can turn heads, especially when elevated with statement diamonds that do all the talking without saying a word.

Nita wows in ivory drape

For her recent outing, Nita stepped out in a dreamy off-white saree by iconic designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The six yards, crafted in delicate georgette, featured an all-over shimmer with fine sequin detailing that subtly caught the light. It was further adorned with intricate Resham embroidery along the borders and elevated with French knot accents.

Complementing the saree was a coordinated off-white blouse designed in sheer tulle, studded with crystal mesh work arranged in a honeycomb pattern. The structured silhouette, paired with a wide neckline and tailored fit, created the perfect base to let her jewellery take centre stage.

Diamonds take over

If the saree was elegance, the jewellery would be pure opulence. Nita accentuated the look with a breathtaking diamond necklace featuring emerald-cut stones set in white gold, undoubtedly the highlight of her ensemble.

She layered the sparkle with matching drop earrings, a statement bracelet, and a striking ring boasting a massive centre stone that instantly grabbed eyeballs. Adding a modern touch, she also wore a diamond-studded white-gold watch, seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary luxury.

Her beauty look stayed refined and classic with a dewy base, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, soft liner, and a glossy mauve-pink lip. A signature red bindi and side-swept open hairdo rounded off her royal-meets-modern moment.

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