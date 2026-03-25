Zendaya Rocks Another Bridal White Look, This Time With A Dramatic Open Back & Gigantic Bow – Take A Look

Zendaya at The Drama Paris premiere | Image Courtesy: X (Zendaya Updates)

When it comes to red carpet dominance, Zendaya is clearly on a roll, and the internet can't stop talking about her current "bridal era." From one dreamy white ensemble to another, the Hollywood actress and fashion mogul has been serving look after look during The Drama press tour, leaving fans convinced she's redefining modern bridal fashion.

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Zendaya's bow-tiful moment in Paris

For the Paris premiere of her film The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson, Zendaya stepped out in a striking white gown by Louis Vuitton, and it was anything but basic.

The full-length silhouette hugged her frame before extending into a dramatic train, but the real standout was the back. The gown featured a bold open-back design, adorned with a dramatic bow detail sitting just above her lower back, from which sheer black panels flowed. A subtle slit at the back of the skirt added ease while maintaining the gown's sculptural elegance.

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She kept the styling sharp and intentional, she paired it with black satin stilettos and layers of diamond jewellery, including stacked necklaces, delicate rings, and classic studs. Her beauty look leaned vintage, with a sleek bob styled into soft, old Hollywood curls, complemented by winged eyeliner, flushed cheeks, and neutral-toned lips.

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Her 'bridal' fashion streak

This isn't the first time Zendaya has dipped into bridal whites during this press tour. At the Los Angeles premiere, she revisited a classic Vivienne Westwood gown, an archival piece she previously wore years ago.

Before that, she turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in a voluminous white dress, once again leaning into soft, wedding-esque tones while keeping the silhouettes experimental and fresh.

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