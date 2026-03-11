Zendaya Makes First Public Appearance After Secret Wedding With Tom Holland At Paris Fashion Week, Wows In White Dress & Gold Band

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton in Paris | Image Courtesy: X (Zendaya Updates)

Hollywood's favourite fashion muse is back in the spotlight! Zendaya made her first public appearance at Paris Fashion Week after her stylist Law Roach seemingly confirmed her secret wedding with Tom Holland. The actress graced the Louis Vuitton Women's Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show, making headlines in a striking white ensemble and a mysterious gold band that has fans talking.

Zendaya's chic Paris Fashion Week look

For the Parisian outing, Zendaya delivered a masterclass in modern elegance in a custom white bubble-hem shirtdress that blended sharp tailoring with dramatic volume. The outfit featured a structured, high collar and long sleeves, completed with an asymmetrical skirt, which cascaded into a voluminous train at the back.

To break the monochrome palette, the actress added a black leather belt with a sleek silver buckle, cinching the waist and adding definition to the sculptural silhouette.

Zendaya kept her accessories understated but luxurious. She opted for delicate diamond earrings, stacked gold-and-diamond bracelets and a dazzling ring. However, it was the simple gold band on her ring finger, worn alongside another ring, that caught the attention of fans and fashion watchers alike.

Her beauty look stayed effortlessly polished with glowing skin, a nude base, lightly flushed cheeks and glossy lips. Zendaya also debuted a fresh bixie haircut, a hybrid between a pixie and a bob, styled in soft curls inspired by 1960s retro glamour. A pair of sleek black stiletto pumps finished the ensemble.

Wedding rumours with Tom Holland

Zendaya’s appearance comes shortly after her long-time stylist Law Roach sparked a frenzy with a surprising statement. While speaking to Access Hollywood at the Actors Award 2026, Roach said, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." When asked if the claim was true, he added, "It's very true. Thank you so much."

The comments immediately fuelled speculation that Zendaya and Tom Holland may have secretly tied the knot. Their rumours were grabbing eyeballs when the actress was spotted in Los Angeles on February 18 wearing a gold band instead of her engagement ring.

Despite the buzz, neither Zendaya nor Holland has officially confirmed the wedding, and no photographs from any ceremony have surfaced so far.

