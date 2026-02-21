Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Secretly Married? Hollywood Actress Swaps Engagement Ring For Gold Band In Viral Picture – Check Out

Just when fans thought they had decoded every detail of Zendaya and Tom Holland's love story, the Hollywood actress added a fresh twist. A year after confirming her engagement with a dazzling 5-carat diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya stepped out in Los Angeles on February 18 wearing a different ring on that very finger, which led to rumours of her secret wedding with Tom.

Zendaya ditches engagement ring for gold band

Instead of the headline-making Jessica McCormick engagement sparkler, the Euphoria star chose a simple, delicate gold band during a night out with film producer Josh Lieberman.

The actress styled the minimalist ring with a cream-toned jacket layered over black pants, finishing the look with a matching sling purse. Her natural face and sleek bob rounded off her casual chic look.

While rumours of a hush-hush wedding continue to circulate, there has been no confirmation from the couple. In fact, Zendaya's long-time stylist and close confidant Law Roach previously clarified that wedding planning hasn't even begun.

Speaking to E! News, he shared, "The process hasn’t even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies. She’s now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she’s away doing that. It’s so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time."

Despite everything, he says he’s "really excited" about what's next for Zendaya and Tom as a couple. "They really love each other and they have for a really long time," Law stated. "The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it’s really beautiful."