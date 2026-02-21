KATSEYE's Manon Takes Temporary Break From The Group To Focus On Health: 'Can't Wait To See You Again,' Says The Singer

KATSEYE fans woke up to an emotional update on February 20, as singer and dancer Manon Bannerman announced a temporary hiatus from group activity to focus on her health. The announcement, shared via the group's official Weverse account by their agency HYBE, reassured supporters that the decision was made after careful discussion and with full support from the agency.

Manon takes temporary break

In the official notice, the statement read: "After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing."

The agency further emphasised its backing of the singer's decision, adding, "KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right."

Read it below:

Singer addresses fans directly

Soon after the news broke, Manon reached out to fans personally through Weverse DMs, offering reassurance about her condition.

The singer wrote, "Hi friends (white heart emoji). I want you to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I love you endlessly and can't wait to see you again."

Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About KATSEYE

KATSEYE is a six-member global girl group featuring Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung. With members representing the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States, the group has been widely recognised for its multicultural identity and international appeal.

The rising act recently made headlines for their red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards, where they also delivered a performance that further cemented their growing global presence.

While Manon focuses on her recovery, KATSEYE will continue scheduled activities, with fans eagerly awaiting the day all six members reunite on stage.