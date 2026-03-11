Rashmika Mandana Wears Rose-Cut Diamond Necklace Given By Vijay Deverakonda's Mother For Pradhanam & Mehendi Ceremony

When newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dropped dreamy glimpses from their Pradhanam and mehendi ceremony, fans were instantly smitten. Held just before their intimate Udaipur wedding on February 26, the celebration was a vibrant blend of tradition, romance and high fashion.

While the love-filled pictures captured plenty of candid moments, it was the couple's richly detailed ensembles that truly stole the spotlight. Designed by Karan Torani, the outfits celebrated heritage artistry while keeping the mood festive, expressive and deeply personal.

Rashmika Mandanna's tribute to Goddess Lakshmi

For the ceremony, Rashmika stepped into a look that felt almost like wearable art. Her ensemble drew inspiration from Tanjore painting, which is known for its jewel-toned palettes, intricate ornamentation and depictions of divine figures.

The actress wore an exquisite draped dhoti-style skirt paired with a structured, off-shoulder corset blouse adorned with elaborate embellishments. The silhouette fused modern tailoring with traditional drapery, featuring tones of deep maroon, olive green and indigo with intricate embroidery and delicate motifs.

But the true highlight of her look was the statement odhna. Draped gracefully over her shoulders, the dupatta adorned an embroidered depiction of Goddess Lakshmi, echoing the sacred imagery often seen in temple art.

Shines heirloom necklace by Vijay’s mother

Rashmika’s jewellery carried an emotional touch as well. She wore an heirloom necklace titled 'The Eternal Blossom', a gift from Vijay’s mother, crafted with rose-cut diamonds and vibrant Burmese gemstones by Shree Jewellers. Coordinated earrings, bangles and a maang tikka completed the sparkling set.

Her styling leaned towards understated elegance. Half-tied hair was accented with a bold magenta accessory, while her mehendi design kept things minimal yet meaningful with motifs such as the Om symbol, lotus flowers, the trishul, and celestial elements like the sun and moon.

Vijay Deverakonda's regal nod to Deccan heritage

Not one to fade into the background, Vijay brought equal style and energy to the celebration with an ensemble rooted in the heritage of the Deccan region. He donned a deep green kurta teamed with a draped indigo veshti, a traditional garment long associated with South Indian and Deccan dressing.

Layered on top was a richly embroidered jacket that added dramatic flair. The detailing on the jacket featured miniature window-like motifs filled with embroidered animals such as parrots, elephants and peacocks, symbols often seen in Indian temple architecture and classical art.

To enhance the regal mood, Vijay accessorised with a statement necklace and a detailed kamarbandh (waist belt). The belt's hand-embellished craftsmanship subtly echoed the ornate work on his jacket, tying the look together while giving it a princely finish.

The overall aesthetic paid homage to the elegance of Deccan culture and the refined style associated with the historic courts of the Nizam dynasty, blending tradition with modern sophistication.

