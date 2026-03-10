Abhishek Sharma Flaunts ₹5.2 Lakh Green Clover Bracelet Alongside World Cup Trophy In Bed: Know All About His Signature Piece

Celebrations continued long after the India national cricket team lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. Among the players sharing joyful moments with fans was young batter Abhishek Sharma, who posted a relaxed yet memorable picture from his hotel room.

In the photo, the cricketer was seen lying in bed with the World Cup trophy beside him, smiling for the camera and captioning the moment, “Shukar hai rabba Tera❤️🙏🏻.” But while the trophy stole the spotlight, eagle-eyed fashion watchers quickly noticed another standout detail: the cricketer's signature bracelet.

Check it out below:

All about Abhishek's signature clover bracelet

Abhishek was seen wearing his much-loved Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra Malachite Bracelet, a luxury piece valued at around ₹5.2 lakh, as reported by celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel. The bracelet features the iconic green malachite clover motif, one of the most recognisable designs by the French jewellery house Van Cleef & Arpels.

Interestingly, the bracelet has become something of a trademark accessory for the cricketer. Whether he is attending interviews, practising on the field, travelling, or sharing casual moments on social media, the piece is almost always visible on his wrist.

The bracelet’s four-leaf clover design carries deep symbolism. For centuries, the clover has been regarded as a sign of good fortune across cultures. According to folklore, each leaf represents hope, faith, love and luck, making it a meaningful charm believed to bring positivity and protection.

The motif traces its roots to ancient Celtic and Irish traditions, where people often carried clovers as protective talismans. Over time, the symbol found its way into the world of luxury jewellery, with prestigious brands turning it into elegant accessories that blend meaning with design.

